The Real ID Deadline Is Fast Approaching—Here’s What Will Happen If You Don’t Have One by May 7

Cue: It’s the final countdown. No, but seriously, there are exactly two months left until the country’s Real ID rule is set to go into effect on May 7, 2025. We reached out to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to get the latest update on the requirement’s rollout.

Before we get into what the TSA had to say about the Real ID deadline, let’s remind everyone what a Real ID even is. A Real ID is a new-generation driver’s license or identification card that meets enhanced security standards established by the Real ID Act in 2005—a response to recommendations made by the 9/11 Commission following the September 11 terror attacks.

You can check if you have a Real ID card by looking for a star—either gold or black—in the upper portion of your driver’s license or identification card (they vary slightly from state to state). For example, California Real IDs are marked with a star inside of an image of a bear.

Come May 7, “every air traveler 18 years of age and older must have a Real ID–compliant ID, which is a state-issued driver’s license; state-issued identification card; or another acceptable form of ID, such as a U.S. passport,” a TSA spokesperson confirmed to Afar this week.

If you have a passport, you can use that as a stand-in until you get a Real ID. International travelers, too, can continue to use a passport.

The Real ID deadline was pushed back several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, though, it appears that the TSA is holding firm on the May 7 deadline—but couching it a bit.

When asked whether people will be able to fly without a Real ID or valid passport, the TSA spokesperson told Afar, “If you do not have a Real ID by May 7, your air travel may be delayed.” Being delayed and spending more time in security is not great, but it doesn’t mean being turned away from your flight entirely.

Here’s what will happen if you’re flying and don’t have a Real ID as of May 7, according to the TSA’s Real ID landing page: “In the event you arrive at the airport without acceptable identification (whether lost, stolen, or otherwise), you may still be allowed to fly. The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process, which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening. You will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if you choose to not provide acceptable identification, you decline to cooperate with the identity verification process, or your identity cannot be confirmed.”

Notably, the agency advises travelers heading to the airport without a Real ID–compliant ID or passport to arrive at least three hours prior to their flight time to allow for the added verification process.

In January, TSA published a final rule in the government’s Federal Register that allows for a phased approach to the enforcement of Real ID regulations. The rule permits individual agencies in each state to determine what enforcement will look like based on what is feasible operationally and the impact on the traveling public.

The rule also requires state agencies to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security, publicize their phased enforcement plans, and achieve full enforcement by May 5, 2027.

For more information about Real ID guidelines, TSA has a handy interactive online map that allows you to click on your departure state for details about how to get a Real ID there and the related travel requirements.

Each state handles the issuance of driver’s licenses and identification cards independently, and each state has its own Real ID requirements. Thus, the requirements vary slightly from state to state. Typically, though, the main difference in applying for and getting a Real ID–compliant license versus a noncompliant one lies in the documentation you need to provide. For instance, to get a Real ID in California, you will need to make an appointment at a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office (you cannot obtain a Real ID online) and provide an identifying document, such as a passport or birth certificate; proof of your Social Security number, such as your Social Security card or a W-2 form; and proof of California residency, as outlined on the Real ID explainer portal on the California DMV website.

All 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and all five U.S. territories are now issuing Real ID–compliant licenses and identification cards.