How Early Should You Actually Get to the Airport?

On a recent morning a few days after The Atlantic published a story about the fact that there are two types of airport people, those who like to arrive early and those who arrive late, AFAR’s internal messaging Slack channels went off the rails for a few hours as the entire staff here got up in arms about airport arrival styles. Lines were drawn, and divisions were forged.

“I looooove strolling up to the gate just as they are about to board. It is a sick obsession with minimizing my total travel time as much as possible. And my husband wants to kill me for it,” wrote Anni Cuccinello, director of audience development at AFAR.

Lyndsey Matthews, AFAR’s desination news editor and a staunch member of team early, chimed in. “I HATE it when people jump the security line. Oh, your time is more valuable than mine? UGH NO.”

Anique Halliday, AFAR’s director of product, said for her it’s a matter of perfectly nailing the timing. “I usually time it so I walk straight from security onto the plane. It’s the unhinged efficiency psycho in me,” Halliday wrote on the rapidly expanding thread.

As the debate raged on, we put the issue to a Slack vote. Of the staffers who voted, 23 were team early and 10 were team late.

Maggie Fuller, associate editor at AFAR, is among those who are not fans of excess time at the airport. “I don’t have a cutting-it-close strategy per se; I’m just sort of a late person. I also hate waiting at the airport, so I’ll stay home until I really have to leave,” Fuller explained to me in the aftermath of the AFAR early-versus-late showdown.

“I’m usually walking up within 5 or 10 minutes of the first boarding call. Does this mean that I’m often sitting on the edge of my seat, mentally urging the Lyft driver to just go faster, or nervously fidgeting while waiting to go through the security checkpoint, calculating which line is going fastest? Yes, but it makes the whole thing a little more exciting,” added Fuller.

What is exciting or extremely satisfying to some is downright nerve racking to others.

“Cutting it close at the airport is not a thrill I volunteer for,” said Harriet Baskas, founder of StuckatTheAirport.com, a blog about airports and their amenities. “Traveling by air can be stressful for anyone for any number of reasons, most of which are out of your control. Showing up early to avoid the stress of having to wait on a long line or run to a gate is one thing you can control, so do that.”

Baskas said she encourages people to get to airports early enough to have time to spare. She noted that modern airports are chock full of distractions, including everything from art and history exhibits to interesting shops, eateries, and bars. Baskas likes to arrive at least two or three hours early and bring work, a book, a list of phone calls to make, and her walking shoes—“those long concourses are great for making sure I hit my daily steps.”

Clearly travelers are steadfast in their camps. Emotions aside, there is some actual factual guidance on this matter and a growing number of resources and tools travelers can lean on to more accurately time their journey from the front door to the airplane door.

What the officials advise

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer provides concrete guidance about precisely what time travelers should arrive at the airport, simply stating on its website that travelers “are encouraged to contact [their] airline as times may vary depending on the airport and date of travel. In general, please allow time for parking/shuttle transportation, airline check-in, obtaining a boarding pass and going through the security screening process, which includes screening of your carry-on bag.” Not the most helpful advice.

Previously, TSA had recommended arriving at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight—guidance that airlines such as United still include on their websites. TSA also encourages travelers to download the MyTSA app to access information on delayed flights and to check how busy the airport is likely to be on a specific day and time of travel based on historical data.

But ultimately, it’s the airlines that make the call on how long before your flight they will allow you to check in and check bags (though some late birds might argue than even here there is some wiggle room if you factor in human kindness and one’s ability to successfully plead and negotiate), and whether or not you can board at the gate. Most U.S. airlines, including United, American, and Delta, will cut off check-in for domestic flights between 30 and 45 minutes prior to departures, and for international flights between 60 and 75 minutes before departure time. Obviously, checking in online beforehand, which you can typically do up to 24 hours before departure, gives cut-it-closers the ability to skip this step if they only have carry-on bags and head straight to the gate.

As for when passengers need to be at the gate to be able to board, for domestic flights, it’s typically 15 minutes before departure, and for international flights it’s between 30 and 60 minutes before departure. But again, this varies by airline and airport so always check (and then check again).

Early birds should be warned that there are also often limits on how early you can check in as well. For instance, American Airlines reminds its passengers that you can’t check bags more than four hours prior to departure when flying with American from Denver (DEN), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), Portland, Oregon (PDX), Salt Lake City (SLC), or Seattle (SEA).

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time for domestic flights, and three hours for international flights, which seems like the most consistent recommendation.