Why Now Is the Time to Visit L.A., According to Angelenos

A little more than three weeks after a series of catastrophic wildfires broke out across Los Angeles County, destroying more than 16,000 homes and buildings in the coastal Pacific Palisades community and in Altadena in the east, a new crisis looms for Los Angeles residents: a lack of business.

“When the fires happened, we had to close the restaurant for a couple days,” says Doug Rankin, chef-owner of Bar Chelou in Pasadena, a city adjacent to Altadena, where many of Bar Chelou’s regular patrons lived. Once the bistro reopened, “We immediately mobilized to start trying to feed some of these people who were having hardships.”

Rankin estimates that for the first two weeks during and in the immediate aftermath of the fires, Bar Chelou (recently named among the 25 top L.A. restaurants by the New York Times) churned out hundreds of meals for firefighters, first responders, and aid groups.

“So, here we are helping as much as we can. And then it started to set in,” says Rankin, who then realized, “OK, we gotta get [the business] back up and running. As I’m sure you know, restaurants operate on very slim margins. And a couple of weeks [of no revenue] can shut a place down. Luckily, we’re not in that position, but lots of people are.”

He adds, “We really need people to be coming back to all of these restaurants or else the fallout from all of this is going to be much worse.”

Francesco Zimone, restauranter and owner of Florence Osteria & Piano Bar in Beverly Grove and L’antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood, echoes that sentiment, noting that visitors to Los Angeles play a critical role in helping to replace the business that has been lost from locals who do not want to or can’t dine out because they are in survival mode and may be scrambling to find new homes.

“This is not a one-week tragedy. This is the next five years tragedy,” says Zimone, noting that if Los Angeles doesn’t get added support from much-needed tourism revenue, a number of businesses won’t survive.

“We would really appreciate people to come to L.A. We need you. We want you,” says Zimone.

Florence Osteria on Beverly Boulevard is among the thousands of independently owned restaurants in Los Angeles needing more patrons following the fires. Courtesy of Florence Osteria

Tourism’s safe return to L.A.

On January 22, Visit California, the state’s tourism marketing arm, launched an effort to encourage travelers to return to Los Angeles and support the destination with their travel dollars.

“Literally 98 percent of Los Angeles County is completely unaffected,” says Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, who toured L.A. on January 22 to get a sense of the damage. “I think that would be shocking to anybody that has seen the images over the last couple weeks. The experience on the ground is very beautiful, open for business, and welcoming. That’s the experience right now. The smoke is gone.”

Indeed, now that the Palisades and Eaton fires are 98 percent and 99 percent contained, respectively, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), many potential visitors may be wondering if there are other lingering health and safety concerns, like air quality, water contamination, and toxins.

Air quality changes constantly, even hourly, and relies heavily on factors like wind and precipitation. (Los Angeles finally received some welcome rain toward the end of January and more is on the way.) For those who want to keep track, the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site offers a real-time air quality index (AQI) that takes into account pollutants such as ozone and fine particulate matter (referred to as Pm2.5).

Even though the air quality has greatly improved (at press time, AirNow.gov indicated that the majority of Los Angeles was green or “good”), it’s not uncommon to see Angelenos masked up these days. “People are wearing masks,” says Bar Chelou’s Rankin. “Not everybody. My wife has our kids masked up when our kids are outside. I am not as worried about it. We don’t smell physical smoke; the air quality isn’t the issue. It feels better. People are just nervous that there are still some sort of chemicals [in the air].”

It’s also important to note that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an Ocean Water Closure due to fire debris for beaches stretching from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach, until further notice. Beachgoers are not to enter the water in these areas.

That said, the “vast majority of the city’s major attractions, venues, and accommodations remain untouched and are fully operational and are welcoming visitors with warmth and enthusiasm,” Adam Burke, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, the city’s tourism marketing organization, wrote in an email interview.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Angelenos,” wrote Burke. “Many are facing unimaginable loss, while others are trying to foster a sense of stability. It’s important that we recognize both the heartbreak and the resilience that define our community in this moment. We urge visitors to be mindful of affected areas and to travel responsibly.”

Burke emphasized that tourism plays a vital role in supporting the community and helping those who have been impacted by the wildfires. “Tourism is one of the most significant drivers of employment, local business sales, and tax dollars that provide essential services for all Angelenos, including public safety. Planning a trip to Los Angeles directly supports the 540,000 Angelenos and 1,000 local businesses who depend on tourism for their livelihoods,” he added.

For tourists planning to visit L.A. in the coming weeks and months, Burke noted that it’s essential that they avoid the areas that have been physically affected by the wildfires and are currently undergoing recovery operations.

L.A’.s neighborhoods and districts that are open and safely welcoming guests include Downtown L.A. (DTLA), the Arts District, Culver City, Mid-City, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Koreatown, Thai Town, and the Valley, among others. Discover LA offers a thorough guide with updates on what is open and how to visit safely in the aftermath of the wildfires.

Are there enough hotel rooms for visitors?

Hoteliers have advice for visitors worried about staying in hotels because they might be needed for short- and long-term housing for wildfire victims.

“We and other hotels are helping provide shelter for displaced residents, but all hotels in the L.A. area have plenty of rooms available for travelers—and by supporting hotels you help us to support those that are displaced,” says Gabriel Ratner, chief operating officer for Proper Hotels, which has properties in Downtown L.A. and Santa Monica.

In addition to providing reduced rates for affected residents, Proper Hotels will make a donation for every stay at one of its properties during the first quarter of the year through its Proper Giving initiative. Funds support organizations that are on the frontline of recovery efforts, including the California Fire Foundation, Canine Rescue Club, and World Central Kitchen.

Hotels like Malibu Beach Inn that are located closer to some of the blazes are working to educate guests about their status. Courtesy of Malibu Beach Inn

For some hotels that were much closer to the active fires but managed to escape the blazes, getting the word out that they are open and welcoming guests is more of a challenge. Malibu Beach Inn, a luxury hotel located on the Malibu waterfront, reopened on January 24 and wants to let patrons know that now, more than ever, caring and compassionate guests are welcome.

With a location that is not far from the Palisades, Malibu Beach Inn has designated a number of rooms for relief and recovery efforts. For potential visitors concerned that they don’t want to put a strain on housing resources, Gregory Day, president of hospitality for Mani Brothers Real Estate Group, which oversees operations for Malibu Beach Inn, says to simply ask the hotel.

“It is still very early in the process, but so far, many evacuees are seeking housing rather than hotels,” adds Day.

Still there are a few things to think about while staying at a hotel. Says Day, “Ensure that as a guest you are aware of the situation at hand. Be mindful that the person next to you at dinner may not just be another diner, but someone who has lost everything they have. Ensure that you are staying at a hotel that is actively giving back to the community or participating in the recovery process in some way.”

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board reported that all of its more than 250 member hotels are open and fully operational.

How to visit L.A. responsibly and respectfully

As for what to do when you get to L.A., “there are plenty of ways to make a positive impact while you’re here,” says Danny Roman, founder and CEO of Bikes and Hikes LA, which hosts cycling and hiking tours all around the city.

To ensure that your support and tourism dollars go a long way, Roman recommends that visitors:



Shop at independent stores: Skip the chains and support local boutiques, markets, and artisans.

Skip the chains and support local boutiques, markets, and artisans. Book activities with local companies: Independently owned and operated experiences like Bikes and Hikes LA let you explore the city while directly supporting the local economy.

Independently owned and operated experiences like Bikes and Hikes LA let you explore the city while directly supporting the local economy. Donate or volunteer: Organizations such as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, United Way of Greater Los Angeles (a charitable crisis relief group), and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund are helping those affected. Some groups offer short-term volunteer opportunities for visitors.

Mutual Aid Los Angeles Network is a matchmaking aid group that connects those in need with support groups. It has created an extensive online Google list of fire-related resources throughout the Los Angeles area, including animal boarding, prepared meals, donations, shelters, free Wi-Fi and charging, horse hauling, and free items. The document includes specific calls for volunteers and donations.

“The best way to visit L.A. right now is to be mindful, support the city’s recovery, and experience everything it has to offer in a positive way,” says Roman. “While some communities are still rebuilding, the iconic places that make L.A. special are fully open and ready to welcome visitors. Stick to open, thriving areas. The Hollywood sign, Santa Monica Pier, Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, and countless other attractions are open and as vibrant as ever. These are the places where visitors can fully enjoy L.A. while contributing to its economy.”