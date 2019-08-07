If you don’t have several million dollars laying around to buy one, there are a growing number of options for chartering a private jet or purchasing individual seats on a private flight, ride-sharing style.

If you are dreaming about flying on a private jet, skipping the security lines, the crowds, and the cramped seats of flying with the masses—you have options.

You could, of course, go all out and buy a private jet. Depending on the age, make, and model, private jets cost anywhere between several hundred thousand dollars for an older used model, to tens of millions of dollars for a state-of-the-art private jet with all the bells and whistles. Add to that how much it costs to operate and maintain the aircraft, which can be up to several million dollars per year, and we’re looking at quite the investment. Dream quashed? Not necessarily. From private jet charter services to companies that sell individual seats on private planes, private jet travel is more accessible than you might think. Related These Startups Will Get You on a Private Jet—at a Fraction of the Typical Cost How much does it cost to charter a private jet?

While purchasing one’s own private jet is not feasible for most, the cost to charter a private jet may be a more viable alternative, not least because a growing number of companies are offering private jet charter services. According to private jet charter company Air Charter Service, you can expect to pay between $1,300 and $3,000 per flying hour for a turboprop or smaller jet plane, which typically seats four to six passengers; between $4,000 and $8,000 per flying hour for a midsize jet, which typically accommodates up to nine passengers; and between $8,600 and $13,000 per flying hour for larger private jets, which usually seat from 14 to 19 passengers. The cost for a six-hour cross-country flight

Turboprop or smaller private jet: $7,800 to $18,000 (4 to 6 passengers)

Midsize private jet: $24,000 to $48,000 (up to nine passengers)

Large private jet: $51,600 to $78,000 (14 to 19 passengers) Beyond Air Charter Service, other companies that offer private jet charters include Air Partner, PrivateFly, and Jettly, booking platforms for on-demand private jet charters. Air Partner recently introduced fixed-rate transatlantic pricing of $15,650 per hour to charter a jet for a minimum 10-hour, long-range flight between the United States and Europe. To access the company’s charter flights, you must first become an Air Partner JetCard member (there are two levels of membership), which enables you to charter a variety of private jet models. Sample pricing for a transatlantic private jet charter (with an average of 12 seats) is $101,365 for a round-trip flight from White Plains, New York, to Zurich, Switzerland.

How to book a seat on a private jet “As an industry, we are experiencing the democratization of private aviation,” Stephanie Chung, president of private jet company JetSuite, recently said. She cited the shift away from whole aircraft ownership toward shared and membership models as one of the reasons why private jets have become more accessible. The company, which is backed by Qatar Airlines, includes Zappos founder Tony Hsieh as a board member; JetBlue founder David Neeleman was previously on the board. Among other aircraft, JetSuite flies the Embraer Phenom 100, a sleek and fast business jet built in the United States. “The private jet experience has become more practical by allowing people to pay for just the flight hours they need,” Chung says. Indeed, beyond charter options, a growing number of companies are offering travelers the ability to book a single seat—similar to how you would on a commercial flight—on a public charter private jet flight. One of the more prominent examples is JSX(formerly JetSuiteX). Launched in 2016, the public charter air carrier is a subsidiary of JetSuite. Current routes connect Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, with Phoenix coming soon. One-way fares start as low as $69 on 30-seat planes, and passengers board directly at the private JSX hangars. The carrier recommends arriving 20 to 30 minutes before your flight is scheduled to take off. There are free nibbles and beverages on offer in the plush, Wi-Fi-equipped waiting lounges, and the planes are outfitted with cushy leather seats with tray tables that are a respectable distance away from your knees. Flight attendants offer complimentary snacks and drinks, such as toasted coconut chips, Perrier, and local craft beer. Related What It’s Like to Fly Private for Not-So-Private Prices JSX flies the Embraer E135 aircraft, a shorter version of the exceedingly common Embraer E145 Aircraft operated by many U.S. regional airlines. Membership-based private jet services

