What It’s Like to Stay in a Glass-Dome Hotel Near Utah’s Famed National Parks

~

The Afar take

Few places showcase the night sky as well as a bubble hotel, with individual glass-dome accommodations from which guests can stare up at the star-filled sky while still in the comfort of their bed. One of the United States’ most spectacular new bubble hotels, opened in August 2024, is Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon, located smack dab in the middle of the beautiful orange- and red-hued landscapes of Southern Utah’s canyon country. The retreat is the second property from Clear Sky Resorts, following the opening of a 45-room Grand Canyon outpost in 2021, and is in a private 80-acre canyon just 15 minutes by car outside of Bryce Canyon National Park.

The property will ultimately feature 62 luxury domes (about two dozen are currently in operation), with floor-to-ceiling triangular windows offering guests uninterrupted views of the surrounding scenery and the constellations above.

A quirky, fun futuristic theme ties together the main lobby, the reception, and the restaurant area, which is housed in an extra-large glass dome and features furnishing and decor that could have easily been plucked from the set of Star Wars. The chairs, tables, seating areas, and the bar itself are akin to curvaceous, metallic gold and silver spacecraft ready to jet off to a galaxy far, far away.

My husband, our two kids, ages five and eight, and I checked in during October, an ideal time to visit, thanks to moderate weather and fewer crowds. We were treated to the aurora borealis dancing above the domes just as we were finishing dinner on the last night of our stay. Of course, it was a rare occurrence, but it was a testament to what an incredible place Clear Sky truly is for experiencing celestial phenomena.

The 790-square foot Milky Way dome includes a king-size bed and a loft with two twin beds. Courtesy of Clear Sky Resorts

Who’s it for?

The growing number of dark-sky obsessives will love Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon, where they can witness the planets and the stars in all their glory. Bryce Canyon National Park, 15 minutes from the property, has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International, an organization dedicated to preserving night skies. This area is also a hikers’ paradise, and everyone staying here is clearly fulfilling that mission by day before gathering at the hotel’s bar and restaurant at night.

Guests include a healthy mix of couples, friends, and families. While plenty of adult-only groups and couples were around, we were not the only ones with kids—which always makes me feel more at ease. Given the family-friendly room options, on-site activities that cater to youths, and a kids’ menu at the restaurant, the vibe was very welcoming for all ages. And with so much acreage, we never felt we might be impeding on the space or privacy of guests without kids.

We also appreciated the on-site offerings, such as yoga sessions, guided stargazing, and daily kids’ activities from 6 to 7 p.m. (while we were at the resort, the schedule included classes on rock painting and friendship-bracelet making). Cornhole and other lawn games are available to help fill that predinner lull, and the property has scenic trails for walking around the area.

One of the writer’s favorite nearby hikes was Mossy Cave Trail, which is officially part of Bryce Canyon National Park but has its own separate a short drive from Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon. Photo by Michelle Baran

The location

Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon is remote enough to offer an immersive nature experience, yet it’s a short drive from nearby towns, such as Tropic, where you can score a great pulled pork sandwich or baby back ribs at i.d.k. Barbecue.

The resort is located off of scenic Highway 12 in Southern Utah. It has access to a wealth of natural wonders, including Bryce Canyon National Park, a 15-minute drive away; Zion National Park, an hour and a half drive; Capitol Reef National Park, two hours away; Dixie National Forest, 25 minutes’ drive; and the sprawling Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, which as a range of entry points nearby, including to some stunning slot canyons. This is your home base for miles of adrenaline-inducing trails.

The rooms

Accommodations are standalone bubble-style rooms that dot the desert to create a somewhat extraterrestrial scene; all have private fire pits. As in the main lobby, the furniture is modern yet comfortable—think beige curved couches and geometric light fixtures. The bathrooms are filled with mirrors that warm up so as not to fog; a fan that doubles as a heating unit; and a shower with sprays that come at you from all directions, like a human car wash.

Rooms also have small refrigerators (larger than a mini fridge), sinks, and microwaves in a small entryway that doubles as a simple kitchenette. We used ours to store drinks and snacks and anything we wanted to heat up in the microwave or over the fire pit (hello, s’mores).

The smallest room category is the 438-square-foot Lil Dipper, with a small deck area, which sleeps up to two people on a king-size bed. The Big Dipper Stardust room is slightly larger, at 610 square feet. This room category also comes in a playful “Supernova” option complete with a colorful light-up disco floor and disco-inspired decor.

My family and I stayed in the 790-square-foot Milky Way, which features a king bed and a loft with two twin beds. This room was perfect for our kids (my daughter was obsessed with having a dedicated kids’ space upstairs), though I would not have wanted to stay here with a toddler, due to a spiral staircase that seemed like an accident waiting to happen for early walkers.

Depending on where your glass dome is on the property, your windows might overlook desert plateaus with total privacy, or they may be viewable by guests walking or driving by. Massive curtains cover the windows, but if you prefer more solitude, request a dome on the outer perimeter of the area that faces nothing but striated desert cliffs.

Clear Sky’s onsite restaurant Sky Nova Café Bar & Grill serves meals on futuristic furniture with views of the area’s dramatic geography. Photo by Michelle Baran

The food and drink

There is one on-site restaurant, and thankfully, it’s a solid one: Sky Nova Cafe, Bar & Grill, open for breakfast and dinner. The spaceship-like bar area—with its sleek oval shape, custom high chairs to match the look, and neon lighting—is positioned at the center of the indoor section of the restaurant, where a massive wall of windows offers views of the huge, dramatic cliff that runs along the edge of the property, as well as of the desert scenery beyond.

Breakfast is a fortifying menu with out-of-this-world dish names, including “flying saucer” pancakes the size of a young child’s head (my daughter verified this), a “stardust” breakfast sandwich, “space monkey” French toast, “astro-cado toast” and, my personal favorite, the “cosmic quesadilla,” a breakfast quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs and accompanied by avocado, tomatoes, onion, sour cream, and salsa.

At dinner, the cuisine takes a sophisticated turn with such seasonal dishes as pan-seared rainbow trout with a lemon-dill cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Not to be missed is a burger made from a mix of boar, beef, elk, and bison meat. A nice selection of beer, wine, and cocktails is also available, as is a kids’ menu with options like mac n’ cheese and chicken tenders. Another lovely touch at dinner is live music, typically a singer-songwriter playing soothing tunes, which adds a dose of charm.

Staff and service

Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon is new, and while we were there in October, you could feel that the property was still working on hiring enough staff to meet demand and getting its team up to speed. Occasionally we’d wait a smidge longer for breakfast or dinner entrées to be brought to our table because servers were clearly slammed. They more than made up for it with friendliness and a sincere-seeming desire to help at every turn. The reception team is eager to offer advice about nearby hikes and activities, some of which can be arranged through Clear Sky (horseback riding among them).

Dusk is a magical time at Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon. Photo by Michelle Baran

Accessibility

The single-level domes are the most accessible accommodations, but the terrain here is very rugged, with rocky dirt roads between rooms and the reception area, which could pose a challenge for those with limited mobility. Guests can easily drive from their dome to the main reception area or request a ride from the staff, as some of the domes are located a good distance from the reception area.