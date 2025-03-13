Europe’s New Travel Entry Rule Won’t Launch This Year After All—This Is When It’s Now Scheduled to Take Effect

U.S. travelers with plans to hop the pond to Europe this year can breathe a sigh of relief. They won’t need to worry about obtaining approval and paying a fee for the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

“ETIAS will start operations in the last quarter of 2026,” states a new update on the European Union’s official ETIAS site. “No action is required from travelers at this point. The European Union will inform about the specific date for the start of ETIAS several months prior to its launch.”

The European Council met last week and established that the Entry/Exit digital border management system (EES)—a prerequisite for the launch of ETIAS—will be rolled out over a period of six months, but during the meeting no precise date was set for when the EES system would be deployed. That appears to have pushed back the start of ETIAS quite a bit. This past fall, the European agency had said that the ETIAS entry system would go live sometime during the first half of 2025.

Initially, ETIAS was slated to go into effect on January 1, 2021, but has now been delayed several times. Once it launches, U.S. citizens (as well as travelers from 60 other countries) who want to travel to the 29 member countries of Europe’s Schengen Zone will need to register with ETIAS and pay a nonrefundable application fee of 7 euros prior to entering Europe. (Travelers under 18 or over 70 will be exempt from the fee, although they will still need to have ETIAS approval.)

ETIAS is being developed in conjunction with Europe’s forthcoming Entry/Exit System (EES), an electronic system that will keep track of visitors as they cross borders. The installation of EES is a precondition for ETIAS to enter into operation.

According to the European Council, EES was most recently set to begin service at the end of 2024. “As this deadline could not be met—and because of concerns that a full start of the system could constitute a risk factor for the resilience of the IT system—the Commission proposed a gradual start. Because the EES regulation requires all member states to start using the EES fully and simultaneously, a new regulation was necessary to make a progressive start possible,” the Council stated in a March 5 update.

Once fully operational, the EES will collect travelers’ biometric data, such as facial images and fingerprints. The Council explained that the system will allow EU member border security agencies to access international travelers’ data and travel history, letting them quickly see whether they are in compliance with the authorized period of stay in the Schengen area. “As a result, the EES will significantly reduce the likelihood of identity fraud and overstay, strengthening the security of the Schengen area,” the Council stated.

In the meantime, international travelers arriving in Europe can proceed as normal.

A similar electronic travel authorization (ETA) did, however, launch on January 8 for U.S. travelers entering the United Kingdom. Travelers must apply for U.K.’s ETA via the ETA app, with instructions available online for how to download the app. After providing some basic personal information, including passport details and a valid email address, uploading photos of their passport and of their face, and paying a 10-pound fee, approval should be granted within three working days and is valid for two years. There’s no limit on how many times you can enter the U.K. during that time frame. Those with an ETA can spend up to six months in the country at a time and can visit any part of the U.K. You will, however, need to reapply for a new ETA if you get a new passport. For passengers connecting through the U.K., they will only need an ETA if they will pass through border control.

“You do not need an ETA if you will not pass through UK border control. You should bring evidence of your onward journey, such as a ticket to your destination,” states a government explainer about when an ETA is required. Travelers who leave the main airport building for any reason or need to collect their bags and check them in for an onward flight will pass through border control. Authorities recommend that you check with your airline to find out if you’ll pass through UK border control and will thus need an ETA.