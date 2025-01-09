As Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles, Here’s What Travelers Need to Know and How to Help

Several major wildfires erupted in the Los Angeles area this week following a catastrophic windstorm that broke out on January 7, scorching acres of land and homes in their path and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee as evacuation orders went into effect. As of press time, these are four of the major active wildfires in the Los Angeles area:



Palisades Fire: Has burned more than 17,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles County. The Pacific Palisades is a coastal community located just north of Santa Monica.

Eaton Fire: Has burned more than 10,000 acres in Altadena, a Los Angeles County city just north of Pasadena and about 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles

Hurst Fire: Has burned more than 800 acres in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, north of the city

Sunset Fire: Has burned more than 40 acres in the Hollywood Hills just north of Sunset Boulevard

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, evacuation orders are in place for all four of those fires in addition to several others burning in the region. L.A.’s mayor’s office is directing residents to the city’s Emergency Management Office for the latest on evacuations.

Are Los Angeles airports open and flights operating?

As for airports and travel to, from, and through the area, the largest airport in the region is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which is on the western side of the city about 20 miles south of the Palisades Fire near the coast. At press time, LAX reported that it remains open and is advising passengers to check their flight status with their airline.

Afar contributor and aviation reporter Chris Dong flew into LAX from Las Vegas on Wednesday and said that while the flight arrived as planned and the airport was open, it was a surreal experience flying into Los Angeles above the blazes.

“It was easy to spot the two major wildfires from my window seat. Both the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire have essentially surrounded L.A. proper, and it felt extremely eerie as we made a wide turn over the Pacific to land,” said Dong. “You could actually smell the smoke as we descended to around 5,000 feet through a cloud of embers. As we got closer to the ground, conditions eventually cleared.”

On the eastern side of the city, Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), 13 miles northwest of Pasadena, issued a statement on X that “weather conditions are impacting various flight operations.” More than half of the airport’s departures had been canceled on Wednesday, due to the winds. The airport currently remains open, but an airport spokesperson told Afar in an email that “it’s at the airlines’ discretion in terms of arriving and departing the airport.” The airport is asking that departing passengers check the status of their flight before heading out.

All major U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers for flights to and from Los Angeles and Southern California, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

Los Angeles roads and venues closed due to the fires

There are also a number of road closures in the areas surrounding the active fires. Anyone who needs to drive around Los Angeles should make sure to check their route in advance.

Numerous Los Angeles tourist attractions remained closed on January 9, including Universal Studios and Universal City Walk, the Getty Center museum and Getty Villa, the Skirball Cultural Center, Griffith Observatory, areas of Griffith Park, the L.A. Zoo, and Warner Bros. Studio Tours.

“We are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires,” Discover Los Angeles, the city’s tourism marketing arm, wrote in a statement on its website. “We urge everyone to stay informed through the Los Angeles Fire Department for the latest evacuation updates and to follow all warnings and evacuation orders from first responders.”

A tree charred by the Los Angeles wildfires sits against a smoky sky. Photo by Brendan George Ko

How to stay up to date

One way to stay informed is to register your mobile number and/or email address with NotifyLA, the city’s emergency alert system that issues up-to-date information on events like mandatory evacuations. Residents and visitors alike can also download the Watch Duty app for real-time wildfire maps and alerts, plus updates on air quality and smoke conditions. Cal Fire’s up-to-the-minute wildfire data shows the precise location and coordinates of fires, as well as where there are evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in place.

Airbnb, hotels, and restaurants offer food and lodging

Vacation rental company Airbnb and hotels in Southern California are offering free and discounted housing to those who have evacuated their homes in the Los Angeles area. Airbnb.org, Airbnb’s charitable arm that provides crisis housing, has partnered with social services nonprofit 211 LA to connect those in need of housing with a free place to stay. The focus is on residents who have lost their homes or who have been forced to evacuate from the Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar areas of Los Angeles. To request temporary housing, residents can fill out an intake form with 211 LA. Those interested in offering free or discounted accommodations to people affected by the wildfires can sign up to be a host at Airbnb.org.

Discover Los Angeles has compiled a list of hotels in the L.A. area that are offering lower nightly rates for fire victims. Several hotels in Anaheim are offering discounted stays as well; check the Visit Anaheim website. And hotels in Santa Monica are also offering reduced rates for evacuees of the Palisades Fire.

The Los Angeles Times has compiled a list of restaurants throughout the region that are offering food and shelter to first responders and those who have been displaced. Time Out LA has also put together a list of restaurants offering free meals to those in need.

How to help

Travelers looking on with concern can support organizations that have jumped into action to assist firefighting efforts and residents.

California Community Foundation

This charitable group is focused on longer term recovery efforts with regards to issues such as climate change and the effect they have on underserved and marginalized communities. California Community Foundation has established a Wildfire Recovery Fund that aims to support communities with both intermediate assistance and long-term support. The organization partners with other groups to obtain grants, which it has previously used to replace and rebuild homes for the displaced, restore lost belongings, and assist with employment. Additional services include case management support, mental health services, financial assistance, and follow-up medical care.

California Fire Association

This nonprofit group gives assistance to firefighters and the communities they protect. It is currently working with local fire agencies and organizations in Los Angeles to offer financial support to impacted residents.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The nonprofit arm of the LAFD has issued an emergency funding alert to help provide firefighters with personal fire shelters, a critical compact device designed to reflect radiant heat and trap breathable air for when firefighters are overwhelmed by flames; hydration backpacks that can carry up to three quarts of water; and brush-clearing tools that are used to create protective fire barriers.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

This organization is committed to combatting food insecurity throughout the L.A. region and serves more than 900,000 people each month. Each dollar donated translates to up to four meals. In the wake of the wildfires, the Food Bank is working with its 600 partner agencies to assess where operations and food distribution can safely continue. In addition to financial and food donation assistance, the Food Bank welcomes volunteers.