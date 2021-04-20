Where are you going?
Acantilados de los Gigantes, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Los Acantilados de los Gigantes, the cliffs of the giants, are one of Tenerife's most iconic landmarks. These walls of stone rise abruptly from the sea below, to heights up to 800 meters (roughly 2600 feet). You can see them from the small coastal town of Los Gigantes, which sits at the base of the cliffs, though the views are even more breathtaking on a whale-watching cruise departing from the port. (While migratory sperm and humpback whales can sometimes be spotted on cruises, you are almost guaranteed to see pilot whales, which can be found in the waters off Tenerife year round, and bottlenose dolphins.)
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

