Sir George-Étienne Cartier National Historic Site
458 Rue Notre-Dame Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1C8, Canada
| +1 514-283-2282
Photo by Miguel Legault / Parcs Canada
More info
Thur - Sun 10am - 5pm
Sir George-Étienne Cartier National Historic SiteGeorge-Étienne Cartier may not be a household name for many people outside of Canada, but he is recognized there as one of the founders of the nation. The 19th-century lawyer was crucial to rallying the country's francophone population to the cause, and his impact on Canada included everything from helping negotiate the creation of the province of Manitoba to introducing legislation that established the Canadian Pacific Railway. His life and achievements are celebrated In this house where he lived from 1848 to 1871. It also provides a glimpse of what daily life was like for Montréal residents in the Victorian era.
