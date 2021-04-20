Williwood
Williwood's big deck overlooking the Salina Sint Marie, a lagoon where flamingos congregate, is pleasant. Its menu is delicious and dependable—from the Dutch treat bitterballen
to other more familiar bar snacks like mozzarella sticks and jalapeño poppers, there are plenty of choices that pair perfectly with a cold Amstel Bright. The reason most people venture to this off-the-beaten-path restaurant, however, is to try a goat-meat burger. The restaurant is credited with the invention of the so-called Williburger (which can now also be found on some other menus throughout the island). You may not be convinced that goat burgers are an improvement over beef ones after trying one, but if this local specialty is on your must-eat list, this is the place to check off that item.