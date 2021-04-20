Redpath Museum at McGill University
Redpath Museum at McGill UniversityOpened in 1880 as Canada's first natural history museum, the Redpath Museum has a charmingly old-school Victorian quality to it. The collection of artifacts assembled by intrepid explorers ranges from taxidermy and Egyptian mummies to geological samples and—one of its most prized possessions—a handwritten letter from Charles Darwin. The museum is located at the heart of McGill University, long one of Canada's most important institutions of higher learning. Most of the buildings on campus, all in a handsome gray stone on a lovely bit of green in downtown Montréal at the base of Mount Royal, date from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Browse a Quirky Collection of Relics at the Redpath Museum
“Located on the campus of McGill University, the quirky Redpath presents three floors of dinosaurs, mummies, letters from Charles Darwin, and totem poles frozen in time. It is one of Canada’s oldest museums, dating to 1882,” says Nathalie Bondil, head curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Read more about her local's take on Montreal here.