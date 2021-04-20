Where are you going?
Knip Beach

Curaçao
Knip Beach

Curaçao has, by a common count, 38 different beaches. Ask locals which is the very best one on the island, and you can expect a variety of answers. Most likely, however, you'll hear the name Knip come up frequently. At the northwestern tip of the island, Knip has that magical turquoise blue water that is the stuff of Caribbean fantasies, in a bay surrounded by green hills. It also has a few vendors and beach shacks serving snacks, sandwiches, and sodas. Note there are two beaches with Knip in the name, Grote Knip (or "Big Knip") and Kleine Knip ("Little Knip"). The one seen here is Grote Knip. Kleine Knip is only a few minutes to the south (by car), and while it is almost as stunning as Grote, it is, well, smaller (as its name makes clear) and has fewer facilities. You can always visit both, and then decide which one you prefer.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

