Netto Bar

Breedestraat, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 462 5188
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 1am

Walk up from the water along Breedestrat in Willemstad and you'll soon leave behind the restaurants, bars, and souvenir stores catering to tourists. Among the shops catering to locals, you'll come upon the decidedly funky and low-attitude Netto Bar. The bar is adorned with strings of lights, old photos of various celebrities and island scenes, and the clientele is a mix of mostly locals with a few curious tourists who have come in search of a glass of the famous Green Rum, or Ròm Bèrdè. While Blue Curaçao may be the island's best-known colorful spirit, this rum is more of a local secret. The bartenders are known for their discretion and will not divulge what gives the rum, which is more herbal and sweeter than other rums, its flavor or color.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

