Air New Zealand’s Skycouch is A Game-Changer for Economy Fliers—But is It Worth the Upgrade?

While many airlines are racing to make the front of the plane more comfortable, Air New Zealand has an additional focus: improving the experience for economy passengers with the airline’s innovative Skycouch and Skynest economy seat add-ons.

Although the Skynest—a set of bunk beds available to rent for a four-hour block during flights—isn’t scheduled to launch until 2025—the Skycouch option has been available since 2011. It’s an appealing upgrade, particularly on long-haul flights, since it offers an entire airline row (for one or two passengers) that converts into a lay-flat “couch,” complete with sheets, blankets, and pillows, aimed at giving fliers a more comfortable space to nap.

Recently, I flew in Air New Zealand’s Skycouch to see if it’s worth the additional cost compared to a standard economy seat, and here’s what I found.

What is the Air New Zealand Skycouch and how does it work?

Skycouch rows look like normal economy rows to start, but there are a few key differences. Photo by Jessie Beck

At first glance, it might seem like Air New Zealand’s Skycouch is just three empty seats—a chance to book and reserve an entire row for just you or you and one other person—but there’s one key difference. Each seat in these dedicated rows has a footrest that can flip up and, when fully extended, eliminate the legroom area in front of the seats. This creates a platform that spans from your seatback to the back of the seat ahead. When all three footrests are raised, the row transforms into a “couch” that maximizes the entire space: seat, legroom, and all.

The configuration is flexible, too. You can choose to extend the footrest on one, two, or all three seats, depending on whether or not you’re traveling solo or sharing with a friend or family member.

Each row comes with a sheet you can place on top of the seat, three standard airplane blankets, and a pair of large, plush pillows similar to what’s provided in business class (in addition to your standard economy-class airplane pillows), so you can transform your row into a cozy-feeling lay-flat bed space. Special seatbelt attachments are also provided so you can strap in safely with the belt across you while sleeping—infant-sized versions are available as well.

How comfortable is the Skycouch?

When all leg rests are flipped up, it creates a fully lay-flat platform. Photo by Jessie Beck

I tested the Skycouch seat option on a 12-hour flight between Auckland and San Francisco and was excited to give it a go. Since we were boarding late in the evening, I was ready to have a quick bite and go to sleep—especially knowing I’d soon be able to lie down horizontally.

Shortly after boarding, one of the flight attendants came around to all passengers in the Skycouch rows to double-check that they knew how to operate it and deliver a set of instructions. (Even so, I still managed to use the “sheet” as a blanket until she kindly told me I had “gotten it backward.”) Since I was traveling alone, she recommended that I set up the window and middle seats before dinner service but leave the aisle seat like normal so I could comfortably eat with the tray table down. Behind me, an older couple who was sharing their Skycouch row took a similar approach, with the wife sitting cross-legged in the middle and window seat in the Skycouch position, and the husband sitting normally in the aisle seat.

During the meal service, the flight attendants also politely asked all passengers to put their seats in an upright position to make eating more comfortable for those behind them. While not unique to those of us in the Skycouch rows, I nonetheless thought it was a thoughtful detail and indicative of the friendly on-board service. Skycouch passengers receive the standard economy meal—I had a surprisingly tasty meal of lamb and rice with a side of veggies, plus ice cream for dessert.

After dinner service, I fully converted the row into a bed and settled in to get some sleep—and I was able to nap for a few hours. Although the “couch” was a bit hard and not as comfortable as, say, my bed at home or a business-class seat, it was still a game changer to be able to lie down horizontally and give my lower back a break.

Since you’re in the economy cabin, though, this is pretty much where the perks end. There’s no special food service or extra amenity kit like what you would receive in Air New Zealand’s Premium Economy cabin. But if you’re flying a long, overnight route, and your priority is sleep, it could still be a worthwhile investment.

When fully extended, the couch measures 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) long and 29 inches (74 cm) wide. Compared to Air New Zealand’s business-class lay-flat seats, which are 6 feet 7 inches (200 cm) long and 22 inches (56 cm) wide, it is shorter but actually a bit wider.

At 5 feet 3 inches tall, I was able to lie down, though I still had to curl up a little to avoid having my feet poke out into the aisle while napping. Overall, I found it roomy enough to lie down comfortably and actually fall asleep. It also felt a bit more private than the current business-class experience, which uses a herringbone configuration that arranges seats diagonally so that passengers are slightly facing the person across the row from them. (Air New Zealand is in the process of overhauling its fleet, and with the addition of the Skynests also plans to update these to more private business-class pods.)

How much does it cost?

The Skycouch comes with a sheet, standard airplane blanket, plus larger, more plush pillows compared to what you normally find in economy. Courtesy of Air New Zealand

Even though you get three seats, the cost of a Skycouch does not equal the cost of three full-fare economy seats. Rather, it’s a per row add-on. Prices vary by route and demand, but generally, expect to pay around $1,100–$2,000 per row, one way.

Since this is per row, not per ticket, it’s even more cost effective for two travelers, since that $1,100–$2,000 add-on cost breaks down to around $550–$1,000 per ticket, one way.

For example, when looking at flights for April 2025 for one traveler between San Francisco and Auckland, the options were:



Standard Economy seat: $593 (one way)

$593 (one way) Skycouch: $1,593 (one way)

$1,593 (one way) Premium Economy: $1,928 (one way)

$1,928 (one way) Business: $4,579 (one way)

However, if I were traveling with one other person, it becomes even more cost-effective, with the following prices per person:



Standard Economy seat: $593 (one way)

$593 (one way) Skycouch: $1,093 (one way)

$1,093 (one way) Premium Economy: $1,928 (one way)

$1,928 (one way) Business: $4,579 (one way)

That said, you do lose a bit of space if you’re sharing with an additional person—it’s not very practical to have two adults lying down at the same time, so you’re more likely to switch off on lying down on two seats or get creative (and cozy).

Is it worth it?

Overall, I think it’s a worthwhile add-on if you want to sleep more comfortably, without the cost of a business-class seat. Though, for most travelers, it’s mostly going to come down to personal budget and individual priorities for the in-flight experience.

For example, the Skycouch can be comparable in price to a seat in Premium Economy for a solo traveler. However, Premium Economy seats recline but do not lie fully flat, and you may feel as though you have a little less privacy if you’re sitting next to a stranger.

The group of travelers this seat option is most appealing for? Families with kids. I’m not a parent (just an auntie to many), but I can see how nice it would be to give little ones more space to lie down, spread out, and nap. The flexibility in configuration also means that parents can choose to sit upright in a normal seat configuration in the aisle seat while a child is “contained” in the middle and window seats—or lay flat and cuddle. And yes, if your kids are very small you can technically book a Skycouch for three passengers, which further lowers the cost per ticket for the upgrade.

Of course, if you are traveling with small kids, it’s also worth weighing the cost against simply purchasing a product, such as the Stokke suitcase, that does essentially the same thing but for a lower price of $229.

All in all, though, if your main priority is getting a bit of shut-eye on a long flight, it’s a unique and worthwhile upgrade for the additional comfort.