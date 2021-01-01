Where to Shop in Mendoza
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
From Aristides to Chacras de Coria, here are some of the best places to browse and buy designer clothes, swimwear, and luxurious leather goods.
Save Place
Av. San Martín Sur 2875, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
In a country that has more cows than people, you can't visit Argentina without shopping for leather goods. Prune opened its doors in 1999 and is one of Argentina's premier brands for quality leather goods that are stylish and great value. They...
Save Place
Av. Sarmiento, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
La Peatonal is a four block pedestrian street that starts at Plaza Indpendencia and transforms into Calle Sarmiento. Restaurants, cafes and bars all have outdoor seating tucked under the shade of Mendoza’s leafy trees. Clothing boutiques,...
Save Place
G Espejo 19, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Save Place
Chile 898, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Winery & Company occupies an old colonial house on a leafy Mendoza street. Its old, worn wooden floors speckled with sunlight have just the right vintage feel for wine browsing. It's several rooms are stacked with wrought iron shelves...
Save Place
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Save Place
Av. Las Heras, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Las Heras isn't Mendoza's most picturesque of avenues, but it's replete with leather shops and souvenir stores selling chotchkies and trinkets. You can pop in and out of the stores until you find something you like. Cueros Armados is worth...
Save Place
RN144, Mendoza, Argentina
Travelers who think heaven should include golf, tennis, horseback riding, mountains, vineyards, and mouthwatering food and wine all in one place should book a stay at Algodon Wine Estates. The property rolls across 2,000 acres of picturesque...
Popular Stories
- 1 Packing Tips Why You Should Be Using a Two-Wheeled Suitcase, According to a Flight Attendant
- 2 COVID + Travel U.S. to Implement New Vaccine Rules for International Travel
- 3 Air Travel JetBlue Launches Fall Fare Sale With One-Way Flights Starting at $31
- 4 Food + Drink 8 Best Hawker Centers in Singapore—and What to Eat There
- 5 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know