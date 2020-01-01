Top Restaurants in Costa Rica
Collected by Travesías
List View
Map View
Local food is a way of life in Costa Rica. Corn, beans, and root vegetables are grown here and find their place on most Tico tables. But the culinary scene is opening up to the world: Expect Asian and European restaurants, too.
Save Place
Calle 31, San José, Costa Rica
Kalú is the brainchild of Costa Rican-French chef Camille Ratton, who sought to create a sacred space for diners to encounter new tastes. Backed by a capable kitchen crew, Ratton turns out colorful, tasty dishes based on Mediterranean, Asian, and...
Save Place
Av 11, San José, Costa Rica
A shared love for southern Italian comfort food and a chance encounter in the supermarket drew chefs Antonio d’Alaimo and Ciro Genova into this gastronomic venture. The Italian duo, known to everyone as Ciro and Tony,...
Save Place
Calle 33, San José, Costa Rica
This Madrid-style tavern specializes in Spanish as well as Italian, Lebanese, and Mediterranean tapas. Like many other spots in Barrio Escalante, Olio is known for its lively atmosphere—yet not so lively you can’t carry on a...
Save Place
Barrio Escalante, 100mts sur de Fresh Market o 600mts norte de Bagelmen´s, Calle 33, San José, Costa Rica
The craft beer craze has arrived here with a splash, and Costa Rica Beer Factory promotes quality, small-batch brews in an atmosphere that’s half gastropub, half ratskeller. The selection is extensive, and checking out all the original...
Save Place
Av Sta Teresita, San José, Costa Rica
Though Costa Rica is home to any number of artisanal ice cream shops, Galway is the first and only one to serve up ice creams based on liquor—as well as ones that leverage the bonanza of tropical fruits available in the country. The...
Save Place
Calle 25 and Avenue 1, San José, Costa Rica
Limoncello was one of the first restaurants to open in its neighborhood, where Barrio La California and Barrio Escalante meet. It’s housed in what was once the residence of former president Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia, so the...
Save Place
Calle Real, San José, San Rafael, Costa Rica
Since 1998, Saúl Méndez, a chain of clothing stores, has been branching out into the food world with a series of bistros and cafés it has successfully opened in Guatemala and Costa Rica. One of the most visited...
Save Place
Calle 33, San José, Costa Rica
Thanks to some amusing murals by local artist Juan Gha, no one overlooks Bocana. Besides the artwork, Bocana is known for a selection of tapas, pizzas, and other bar food, as well as an array of Costa Rica’s popular artisanal beers. The menu...
Save Place
San José Province, San José, Costa Rica
Imagine an edible basket woven from tiquisque (a starchy tuber native to Costa Rica) and toasted cassava, the whole megillah filled with mushrooms, Japanese eggplant, or a banana-yellow, cashew-basted curry. Árbol de Seda, ground zero...
Save Place
300 Este 25 Sur de la Iglesia de Santa Teresita, Barrio Escalante, San José, Costa Rica
This comfortable wine bar may be a bit hard to find in the trendy Barrio Escalante, but worth the search. Oenophiles love the flights offered at La Uvita, like an array of glasses from Argentina’s Gran Caballero de la Cepa brand or the Cinco...
Save Place
Av 13, San José, Costa Rica
Restaurante Whapin is a great option for getting to know—and love—authentic Caribbean cuisine, with its unusual spices and unmistakable coconut infusions. A yummy snapper, Cahuita-style, does plenty to breach the distance between San...
Save Place
Calle 33, San José, Costa Rica
After 22 years as a criminal attorney, Federico Campos decided to combine a trifecta of his passions—coffee, art, and books—and open up this shop in Barrio Escalante. He filled the spacious rooms of a former house with books on sociology,...
Save Place
They say if you really want to know what a country is all about, you should go to its markets. A great example of this maxim can be found at San Jose’s Mercado Central, which sprawls across an entire city block and is a state-designated...
Save Place
Calle 11, between Avs. 6 and 8, Calle 11, San José Province, San Jose, Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Tin Jo, a family-run restaurant, has five themed dining rooms, each dedicated to a different Asian culture: Chinese, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, and Thai. Guests order from a menu that includes selections from all the countries’ cuisines, so you...
Save Place
Calle 5, San José, Costa Rica
Alma de Amón, located in old-school Barrio Amón, seeks to revive some of Latin America’s very best dishes. The border-crossing cuisines are served by candlelight in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere. Among the recommended...
Save Place
Bv. Dent, San José, Costa Rica
Na Praia Seafood and Raw Bar brings a bit of the beach to the big city, serving wholesome foods that benefit from the sustainable harvest of Costa Rica’s maritime riches. The menu’s lineup of ceviches, shellfish salads, and...
Save Place
Calle 15, San José, Costa Rica
French chef Patricia Richer has imported French tastes to her adopted Costa Rica. Every evening, she opens her 1927 Barrio Amón house to 12 lucky diners at a time, where she serves Provençale fare in rooms designed to...
Save Place
100 mtrs este del EBAIS los Angeles, Los Angeles, San Rafael, Heredia, Costa Rica, Calle Ebais, Heredia, Costa Rica
The beloved songs of Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquín Sabina recount modern troubles in a boozy, poetic idiom; fans celebrate the way his lyrics cast life in a clever, previously unimagined light. A tiny cantina in the...
Save Place
Alajuela Province, Poás, Costa Rica
Besides Poás’s impressive volcano, this beautiful region is home to cozy down-home restaurants. One standout is Freddo Fresas, named for the strawberries (fresas) that constitute the region’s principal crop. Diners here enjoy...
Save Place
Playa Avellana, Beach front, Guanacaste Province, Playa Avellana, 50303, Costa Rica
Among Playa Avellana’s numerous pleasures, the small-town, almost-no-cars vibe sets the scene for true relaxation—as well as fun. Look for Lola’s—perhaps the hippest spot in town—in the tiny business district and try...
Save Place
From Soccer field in Potrero 4 Km North, Provincia de Guanacaste, Las Catalinas, 50304, Costa Rica
Set tight in the jungles around Hotel Casa Chameleon, at Las Catalinas, the restaurant Sentido Norte is 45 minutes from the Guanacaste provincial capital, Liberia. A hilltop restaurant helmed by Costa Rican chef José López, it...
Save Place
Provincia de Guanacaste, Los Pargos, Costa Rica
Petite, luxurious Villa Deevena is at the heart of nature in Playa Negra, Los Pargos. Its clean lines announce this is something different and the magical dishes that come from Chef Patrick Jamon’s kitchen have created a local sensation,...
Save Place
Main road to Tamarindo, 500m SW from Auto Mercado, in front of El Tesoro, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, 50309, Costa Rica
Located on the warm sands of Tamarindo Beach, Pangas Beach Club is the perfect place to enjoy fresh, gourmet cuisine just feet from the surf. If you have trouble choosing a favorite from the something-for-everyone menu, go for Pangas surf and turf...
Save Place
Ave. 11 Calle 3A - 955, Barrio Amón, San José Province, San José, 10101, Costa Rica
Chef Santiago Fernández Benedetto is a lively personality on San José’s burgeoning gastronomic scene and without a doubt, Restaurante Silvestre is lovingly designed first restaurant. In 2017, he transformed an old manor house...
Save Place
Provincia de Guanacaste, Sámara, Costa Rica
At El Lagarto, you can partake in two of Manuel Antonio’s greatest assets: scenic views and ocean-fresh seafood. This is just the place to order lobster, shrimp, scallops, squid, octopus, or red snapper. The BBQ part of the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time