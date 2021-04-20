Lola's
Playa Avellana, Beach front, Guanacaste Province, Playa Avellana, 50303, Costa Rica
Photo by Cloé Velarde
Tue - Sun 11am - 5pm
Lola’sAmong Playa Avellana’s numerous pleasures, the small-town, almost-no-cars vibe sets the scene for true relaxation—as well as fun. Look for Lola’s—perhaps the hippest spot in town—in the tiny business district and try out fresh, locally sourced pizzas, mahi-mahi tacos, and veggie burgers; smoothie lovers will go nuts. Locals and visitors pack in under the almond trees late mornings after surf excursions and other adventures. Be on the lookout for Lolita, the piglet daughter of the original Lola (sadly no longer with us) as she frolics in the sand or ranges across the property.
Organic Fare on the Beach
Served under palm trees on the beach, Lola's specializes in healthy, organic food with lots of vegetarian options. Here, on Playa Avellana, you can enjoy a wholesome meal while you watch the sunset with soft sand underfoot.
Don't leave without paying respects to Lola herself, the giant pig that lives peacefully on the property. Also make sure you try their shrimp tacos, fruit smoothies, and mojitos.
