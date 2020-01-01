Top Restaurants in Chile
Collected by Travesías
Traditional Chilean dishes like pastel de choclo are still served everywhere, but expect culinary fireworks when you hit the cities. You'll find bars devoted to video games and cafés carved out of churches, Thai food, as well as lots of wine and ice cream. Bring your appetite.
Arturo Prat 435, Santiago, San Bernardo, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Housed in what was once a church rectory, this eatery is named for the iconic enclosed amusement park right next door. The theme of the shabby-chic decor is functional recycling but with creative, amusing twists: School desks, century-old park...
Bandera 684, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
A 1990s immigration wave led to a Peruvian-restaurant boom in Chile that continues today, with places for every price range. D’leite nails the important “three B” position, meaning it’s bueno, bonito y barato (essentially, cheap and cheerful). On...
Bandera 347, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As the name suggests, you can shout your order from the sidewalk and by the time you get to the counter, they’ve already served up your empanadas. Try the time-tested caldo mayo, a house-specialty beef broth that’s a perfect hangover remedy,...
Cirujano Guzmán 39, Santiago, Providencia, Chile
No apologies for screen-staring while you eat or drink here: Insert Coin is all about ingesting entertainment from the multiple arcade games, PlayStations, and Nintendo systems while sipping a novelty drink like a Dive the Tower or a Kong Blast,...
Las Hualtatas 5632, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Glück is a genius combination of café and kids’ playroom. Parents pay for each child’s entry so that the kids, supervised by café staff, can amuse themselves with a full array of toys and games while the parents relax, have coffee, and wedge in...
Av. Ossa 2294, La Reina, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Several Thai families run this mini-chain of three restaurants, all located in Santiago. Two of the eateries are no-frills (i.e., no booze, no dessert, no coffee, soft drinks in cans, straws available) and serve lunch only. The third, on Avenida...
Club Hípico 476, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Housed in an elegant old residence, Ana María features one of the most exotic menus in Chile. The Santiago landmark has been serving game—including wild boar, Cornish hen, goose, wild duck, rabbit, partridge, frog’s legs,...
San Vicente 375, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chile has some of the tastiest pork anywhere, and this spot is a great place to order it: in stews, as a rack of ribs, or baked with puré picante (hot sauce–seasoned mashed potatoes). From its humble beginning in 1912 (the name El Hoyo means “The...
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café...
Local C - Vicente Pérez Rosales 787, Valdivia, Región de los Ríos, Chile
Regions that deal with inclement weather are often the most creative when it comes to preserving food. The beautiful city of Valdivia, in Chile’s Lake District, is known for the tasty way it preserves its meat. The local charcuterie—longaniza,...
Araucania, Chile
Araucanía, a region in central Chile where Mapuche culture is alive and thriving, is a great place in which to try the indigenous cuisine. The sacred pehuén tree, also called an araucaria, is the source of one of the area’s greatest delicacies:...
Pdte. Julio A.Roca 875, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
There’s a reason this Punta Arenas picada (like pica, a term for venues where food is both good and inexpensive) is almost always teeming with locals. Since opening in 1932, the soda fountain has been serving up classics in ways residents...
99 - Saelzer 1, Valdivia, Región de los Ríos, Chile
The beer is brewed on-site at the pub El Growler, but the twist is that you can take it home in a growler. (Fun fact: The reusable bottles got that name back during the Industrial Revolution, when people would carry their beer home in buckets that...
Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Genuine Magallanes fare such as open-flame, spit-roasted lamb is what you find on the menu at this bucolic oceanside estate on the Eberhard Fjord in Patagonia. Aperitifs in hand, visitors can watch how the flavor-packed food that just keeps coming...
Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
A classic Chilean bar in everything, starting with a menu that excels at a variety of homemade recipes like noodle-stuffed beef; parmesan-seasoned macha clams; grilled short-ribs and mashed potatoes, and a beef casserole. Among the lighter fare...
José Victorino Lastarria 181, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Lastarria, near Parque Forestal, was named one of the “coolest neighborhoods in the world” by Spain’s daily newspaper La Vanguardia, which compared it to Berlin’s Kreuzberg or Botafogo in Río de Janeiro....
José Victorino Lastarria 282, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The beef goes back centuries, and will never be entirely resolved: what are the true origins of pisco, a grape-based, aguardiente distillate that became a national symbol of Chile…and Peru. To end the conflict, the people behind this bar...
