What To Do: Day Two In Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Now it's time to dig into the rest of Copenhagen: Christiania, the Black Diamond, and the Opera House.
Save Place
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of...
Save Place
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
Frederiksholms Canal is a small canal that is connected to Copenhagen Harbor and which surrounds and creates the small island of Slotsholmen. Slotsholmen is significant because it serves as home to Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish...
Save Place
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
I absolutely love the interior courtyard of Christiansborg Palace. It is the type of place that seems straight out of a Disney fairy tale. Stand in the courtyard and close your eyes, imagining carriages, lanterns, and a steady stream of affluent...
Save Place
When I first arrived in Copenhagen I struggled to figure out what to call the water channel that divides the island of Amager from central Copenhagen. It is counter intuitive, but the name the Danes have for it is the harbor, and a harbor it is....
Save Place
1217 København K, Denmark
Situated right next to Christiansborg Palace, the old stock exchange "Børsen" dates back to 1640 and was commissioned by Christian IV as part of his massive series of infrastructure projects. While no longer an active stock exchange, the building...
Save Place
Ekvipagemestervej 10, 1438 København K, Denmark
As viewed from the water, the Copenhagen Opera House is quite an imposing structure. Clocking in at a cost of over half-a-billion (yep) dollars, it is to date one of the most expensive opera houses ever constructed. It actually resides on its very...
Save Place
Sortedam Dossering 9, st, th, 2200 København, Denmark
This group of more than 30 cafés across Denmark are open early, so they’re great for breakfast. The tea, coffee, and sandwiches are all very nice, but what really sets Lagkagehuset apart is the quality of the cakes. It would take an iron will to...
Save Place
Sankt Annæ Gade 29, 1416 København, Denmark
You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside. If you are...
Save Place
Amagergade, København, Denmark
For a taste of traditional Danish architecture, the tiny street of Amagergade on Christianshavn is a must-see. Featured in an old Danish TV series, this street is lined with beautifully painted old buildings that convey all of Copenhagen's...
Save Place
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Save Place
Overgaden Neden Vandet 29, 1414 København K, Denmark
Open during the summer, this small floating cafe is just a stone's throw from Christianshavn metro station and situated on one of Copenhagen's most picture-perfect canals. Prices are reasonable, and the view is great!
Save Place
Dronningensgade 34, 1420 København, Denmark
Copenhagen in August is amazing. Hundreds of thousands of folks chilling on the canals, soaking up the vitamin D.
Save Place
2300 Copenhagen, Denmark
Design geeks must take the train from Copenhagen's city center to Orestad. The neighborhood is like a futuristic city with its innovative architecture, much of which looks like it's straight out of the Jetsons. Bjarke Ingels is arguably one of the...
Save Place
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Save Place
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
The success of the TV drama Borgen has piqued international interest in the building that houses the Danish government. Christiansborg Palace (from which Borgen takes its name) is also the tallest tower in the city center, and it’s free to visit...
Save Place
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Save Place
Nørregade 8, 1165 København, Denmark
This cathedral is Denmark's National cathedral and was designated as such in 1924. There has been a church on this spot in central Copenhagen going back nearly 900 years. However, the most recent version of the church (previous ones fell victims...
Save Place
Bispetorvet, København, Denmark
Created by sculptor Max Andersen and architect Harald Lønborg-Jensen it commemorates 400 years since the reformation. Unveiled June 6th, 1943, the monument had been worked on and planned since 1936. The monument has four beautiful sculptures on...
Save Place
Nørregade 10, 1165 København, Denmark
Founded in 1479 (yup, that pre-dates Columbus' "discovery" of the Americas) the University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark and one of, if not the-oldest in Scandinavia. It is also consistently ranked as one of the top 50...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25