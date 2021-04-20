Christiansborg Palace
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
+45 33 92 64 92
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
The Danish ParliamentI absolutely love the interior courtyard of Christiansborg Palace. It is the type of place that seems straight out of a Disney fairy tale. Stand in the courtyard and close your eyes, imagining carriages, lanterns, and a steady stream of affluent Danes attending a grand ball—it's a magical place.
Started in 1733, the palace was completed in its present form in 1928. Over the years various stages were added and expanded in response to fire damage, periods of prosperity, and the latest design trends.
The Palace currently serves as the seat of the Danish Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office, the Supreme Court, The Royal Reception Rooms, and the Royal Stables which are the reason that the middle of the inner courtyard is a large dirt space (still used as part of the Royal Stables).
You can access the ruins from the previous castle through the Christiansborg Palace museum.