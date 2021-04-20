Walk inside Christiania

Freetown Christiania was a weird place to me. It’s the most hippie part of town and it’s a self-governing society where every individual is free to express himself while still being responsible for the community. There are 3 rules in Christiania: have fun, don’t run, no photos. If you can respect these rules you are more than welcome to walk around. The “Green Zone” is interesting with vendors with covered faces sitting in makeshift booths draped in military style camouflage netting to protect their identities while selling marijuana and hashish. It looked a bit intimidating but we were assured we had nothing to worry about.