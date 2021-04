Freetown Christiania

Freetown Christiana in Copenhagen might not be the first place you'd think of to take your kids while visiting, but it's definitely worth the trip.Most people think of Pusher Street, where pot is pretty openly sold (although hard drugs are not tolerated), when they think of Christiana. But that is a small and rather uninteresting part of this community.Christiana is an alternative way of living that was basically created by squatters who wanted form a new kind of community centered on the idea of freedom.Old military buildings have been repurposed and the locals have designed really intriguing homes for themselves. Colorful murals can be seen throughout.Make sure to get well off of Pusher Street in into the dirt side streets to get the best views.Locals were incredibly welcoming and happy to see children visiting. Some offered free candied almonds and another went out of their way to direct us to a bathroom for my son. And it sparked some conversation about different ways to live. I think it's always good to give kids insight into other cultures, even subcultures.Make note of the rules though -- no photos on Pusher Street and no running (so people don't think there's a raid).