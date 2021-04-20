Where are you going?
Frederiksholms Canal

12 Frederiksholms Kanal
+45 70 23 21 10
Slotsholmen's Moat Copenhagen Denmark
Canals of Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark
Slotsholmen's Moat

Frederiksholms Canal is a small canal that is connected to Copenhagen Harbor and which surrounds and creates the small island of Slotsholmen. Slotsholmen is significant because it serves as home to Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish Parliament, as well as museums, and the Royal Danish Library.

More than just a glorified moat, the canal has a number of historical boats moored along its banks and serves as a lovely spot to enjoy the Danish weather.

For a quirky surprise look into the canal's depths just off of Højbro bridge for an other-worldly piece of submerged art.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Canals of Copenhagen

Copenhagen is a city on the water...in the water. Like Stockholm, the city is a maze of canals and bridges connecting various islands.

Snaking through the city's tighter underpasses, one of the best ways to get your bearings is a canal tour. In this notoriously high priced city, the canal tours seem reasonable.

We were seated toward the front and at one of the tighter sections, I chanced a look back.

