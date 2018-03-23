Top Restaurants on the Amalfi Coast
The food and wine of the Amalfi Coast, local and impossibly fresh, are the perfect companions to the landscape. Savor every taste, from the morning’s pastry eaten on a sunny piazza to the evening’s final sip of grappa enjoyed on a seaside terrace.
Highlights
Piazza Umberto I, 19, 80073 Capri NA, Italy
La Piazzetta is known as the place to see and be seen while on glamorous Capri. The small square, officially the Piazza Umberto I, is the center of everyday Caprese life and is dominated by a unique freestanding clocktower that chimes every 15 minutes. For the best seat in town, head to Bar Tiberio, which sits just beside Santo Stefano cathedral. You will have a view of striking Monte Solaro, as well as all of the comings and goings from the funicular and along the shopping streets.
Via Sella Orta, 10, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
This family-run restaurant, down a narrow street off the main shopping drag, will make you feel right at home. Capri native Gianluca and his Australian wife, Holly, emphasize traditional island dishes and use the freshest ingredients possible. You can sit at the mozzarella bar for a quick glass of wine, or settle in for an hours-long feast of pasta, fresh fish, and red wine from the family’s mainland estate. End your meal with a decadent slice of torta caprese and a bracing sip of limoncello, from Nonna’s recipe, of course. The restaurant also holds on-site cooking classes and will even prepare a picnic for a meal in a quiet park (they provide maps to the best spots) or on your boat.
Via Campo di Teste, 4, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
Finding a table with a view, friendly service, and menu prices that don’t make you gasp is a rare thing in Capri. Ristorante Villa Margherita offers all three. Sit under the pergola at lunchtime, and take in the blues and greens of Marina Piccola down below. After dark, the space twinkles with soft lights and candles. Island classics such as insalata caprese and spaghetti alla Nerano, made with zucchini and provolone, are featured on the menu. Finish on a cool refreshing note with paper-thin slices of pineapple carpaccio marinated in ginger.
Via Marina Piccola
There are certainly flashier beach clubs on Capri, but Torre Saracena is a relaxed place with killer views of the Faraglioni rock formation and a terrific restaurant that locals love. For the beach part of the equation, swim in the transparent aquamarine waters and lounge on the narrow beach of white pebbles or the wooden deck built over the water and set with chairs and umbrellas. For the restaurant part, head to the terrace over the beach. The food there is extraordinary. Try tiny, pepper-flecked sautéed shrimp, cold octopus salad, and pasta e piselli, a comforting mix of basil, peas, cheese, and spaghetti. (To call the food “locally sourced” is an understatement: Beside the kitchen door, some shallow saltwater pools are filled with live oysters, clams, and lobster.)
Via Vittorio Emanuele, 35, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
You can smell the enticing aroma from this shop as you leave La Piazzetta to walk down Capri’s main drag. This historic gelateria and pastry shop makes its own crisp sugar cones to serve ice cream to the crowds throughout the day and late into the night. Come here after your evening passeggiata for a gelato. If you can’t make a decision, don’t fret: You can order up to three flavors in one cone. Wonderful pastries and ready-made meals are available here, too. (There is another location down at the Marina Grande.)
Via Rampa Teglia, 4, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Begin your perfect beach day with a stop at this snackbar on Positano’s Spiaggia Grande for a sweet brioche and a cold cappuccino freddo. In the afternoon, come back for a scoop of gelato or a chocolate-dipped ice cream–bar snack. At the end of the day as the sun drops behind the mountain and the day-trippers leave, perch on one of the high stools at the cocktail bar and sip a cold gin and tonic or draft beer. The bar is attached to a formal restaurant that overlooks the beach.
Viale Pasitea, 100, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Casa e Bottega is the place to head when you need to offset your vacation eating with a fresh juice and green salad. Try the beet, ginger, and lemon juice and a salad with anchovies from Cetara and the season’s first tomatoes, or maybe a green juice made with spinach, apple, and citrus and a cold rice salad with skewers of grilled vegetables. Love to shop? You don’t have to leave your table! The glassware, ceramics, table linens, and beach bags—all in the same soothing sea glass–green palette as the café's—are for sale.
178, Viale Pasitea, 172, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
You will likely meet at least three generations of the Porpora family during your meal at this warm and inviting restaurant. The food, too, is inviting: Deep-fried zucchini flowers are stuffed with ricotta, anchovy, and lemon zest, and traditional Amalfi Coast pasta dishes (like one with mussels, potatoes, zucchini, and provolone) have a lighter, more modern touch than versions elsewhere. Chef Giosuè Maresca’s wife, Mariella, makes the restaurant’s legendary desserts: In particular, try the tart and creamy delizie al limone. A few doors down, Vincenzo’s sister holds court at a small shop that sells the aprons worn by the servers at Da Vicenzo, as well as ceramics, small-batch olive oil, liqueurs, tablecloths, and glassware.
Via Laurito, 40, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Sure, it’s a bit rustic and the pebbled beach is small, but this beach club has reached legendary status with Amalfi Coast travelers for its charm. And its food. Everything served is fresh and local, and made in a tiny kitchen built into the rocks at a precipitous height. One suggesion for a long and leisurely lunch: Start with grilled mozzarella served on lemon leaves before moving on to the zuppe de cozze, a giant bowl of mussels drenched in a garlicky, tomatoey stew. If friggitelli (sweet Italian chili peppers) are on the menu, by all means order them. A pitcher of cold white wine with peaches is also recommended. Call ahead to reserve a chair on the beach and a table for lunch, and at the ferry jetty in Positano, your ride to the beach club is the boat with the red fish on its mast.
Via Regina Giovanna, 5, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Pizza is always a good idea. And pizza fresh from a wood-fired oven served at a table as close to the sea without actually being in the water is an even better idea. Downstairs at the Hotel Covo dei Saraceni, this casual brasserie serves inexpensive pizzas for lunch and dinner. The chewy Neapolitan-style crust is slathered with San Marzano–tomato sauce and fresh, creamy mozzarella, decorated with a basil leaf or two. The simplicity is delicious. You can also order your pies for takeout.
Via Marina Grande
Check your email and share your pictures of your fabulous Amalfi Coast vacation on Facebook and Instagram, all while you enjoy a cold drink with a view of the Spiaggia Grande. La Brezza Net Art Café has strong Wi-Fi and is open all day for breakfast, lunch, snacks, aperitivi, and dinner. The menu includes big salads and simple sandwiches. The lemon granita is particularly good. Below the outside terrace, the BioBrezza counter serves fresh fruit smoothies and juices.
Via del Saracino 32 Corso Positano, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Wander along the souklike Via del Saracino until you come upon this large café with a great view over Positano’s main beach. You can have a cappuccino and pastry in the morning, a sandwich for a quick lunch, and then stop in later in the day for a cold treat. (The outstanding popsicles here are made from the juices of Amalfi lemons and other seasonal fruits.) It’s also a great spot to simply sip a beer while taking in the view of the action down on the Spiaggia Grande. For the sports fan, the bar’s multiple screens usually play baseball, soccer, and tennis.
Via Roma, 44, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Netta Bottone, the force behind this rustic eatery, is everyone’s favorite Italian nonna. The cuisine at Cumpa’ Cosimo—enjoyed by celebrities from Gore Vidal to Mariah Carey, as well as locals and travelers—is straightforward and made with heart (and fresh ingredients). The day’s selections will be rattled off to you in place of a written menu and likely will include fresh soups, pasta, and grilled fish. An enormous platter of several different pastas, perfect for sharing, is a perennial favorite. The pizza oven turns out pies with both traditional and special toppings, such as shavings of white truffles.
Via Fra Gerardo Sasso, 11, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Da Gemma manages to meld fine dining with a relaxed atmosphere, making use of crisp white-linen tablecloths, artfully plated dishes, and a friendly, warm staff. The restaurant, one of Amalfi’s oldest outposts, has innovated without losing touch of the traditions that are fiercely held in this part of Italy. Seafood is the star of the menu, featured in appetizers, pastas, and entrées. Don’t miss the kitchen’s modern version of insalata caprese, with not just vine-fresh tomatoes but fried and liquefied ones, too. The impressive wine cellar holds a range of bottles from mostly Italian regions and vintages.
Corso Garibaldi, 36/38, 84010 Cetara SA, Italy
Gennaro Castiello is passionate about Cetara and about the anchovies that provide income to the town. His stylish and simple restaurant is decorated with Vietri ceramics and wood, creating a chill, beachy vibe. A plate of fried anchovies accompanied by a cold flute of naturally processed prosecco makes for the perfect summer lunch. For something more substantial, order pasta dishes such as paccheri with zucchini and shavings of tuna bottarga, or a reimagined pasta alla genovese with tuna in place of beef, which transforms a hearty dish into something light and fresh. Castiello’s colatura di alici, a fermented anchovy sauce that has ancient Roman origins, just might be the very best in town. Make sure you bring home a bottle.
Via Roma, 80, 84010 Minori SA, Italy
World-famous pastry chef Sal De Riso is from the small Amalfi Coast town of Minori, which makes a stop in the quiet village for something sweet a great idea. His flagship pastry shop, across from the seaside promenade, was recently renovated and expanded to include a bistro and pizzeria. Glass display cases are filled with classic offering such as torta ricotta e pere and sfogliatelle. Don’t miss the baba au rhum–flavored gelato. A jar of Cilento figs preserved with walnuts and wild fennel would make a sweet remembrance of your trip.