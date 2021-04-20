Da Adolfo
Da AdolfoSure, it's a bit rustic and the pebbled beach is small, but this beach club has reached legendary status with Amalfi Coast travelers for its charm. And its food. Everything served is fresh and local, and made in a tiny kitchen built into the rocks at a precipitous height. One suggesion for a long and leisurely lunch: Start with grilled mozzarella served on lemon leaves before moving on to the zuppe de cozze, a giant bowl of mussels drenched in a garlicky, tomatoey stew. If friggitelli (sweet Italian chili peppers) are on the menu, by all means order them. A pitcher of cold white wine with peaches is also recommended. Call ahead to reserve a chair on the beach and a table for lunch, and at the ferry jetty in Positano, your ride to the beach club is the boat with the red fish on its mast.
It is no secret that I love this place. I know there are other beautiful coves and good places to eat, but we have visited Da Adolfo every single time we have come to Positano. We celebrate wedding anniversaries and birthdays and just plain old Wednesdays here. I can’t imagine anywhere else has quite the same magic. It is a little rustic and the pebble beach is a little small, but Da Adolfo is big on charm. And the food, oh my, the food. Everything is fresh and local and cooked and then brought to your table from a precipitous height. My favorite dishes are the cold anchovy or octopus salad, grilled mozzarella on lemon leaves, and zuppe de cozze (a giant bowl of mussels drenched in a garlicky, tomatoey stew). If there are frigatelli peppers on the menu, don't pass them up. End your meal with slices of ice cold watermelon that get bigger and bigger as the summer months pass. After lunch, head back to your lettino and ombrellone and nap the heat of the day away. Make sure you order a pitcher of cold white wine filled with peaches. You must call ahead to reserve a chair on the beach and a table for lunch. At the ferry jetty in Positano, look for the small boat with the red fish and you'll soon be on your way for a lazy, delicious day. Boats leave roughly every half hour starting at about 9:30 a.m. in high season.