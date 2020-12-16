The Perfect Weekend on Costa Rica's Gold Coast
The beaches and inland regions of Costa Rica's Guanacaste province are known not only for their jaw-dropping natural beauty and wildlife, but also for their delicious eats, laid-back nightlife, myriad outdoor adventures, and surprisingly good shopping. Here are some of the many reasons this stretch along the Pacific Ocean is known as the Gold Coast.
Guanacaste Province, Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica
North of Santa Teresa, in Playa Hermosa, you’ll find sushi master Koji Hyodo carving yellowfin tuna, red snapper, and sea bass at his tinkling, tin-roofed restaurant, Koji’s. His signature Koji Roll wraps spicy tuna around fresh shrimp...
Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica
The Nicoya Peninsula, on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, is lined by some of the country’s loveliest golden-sand beaches. Surfers love them for their gnarly offshore waves, but wilder species converge here, too—including several endangered sea turtle...
Guanacaste is Costa Rican cowboy country, so it is only fitting to saddle up and gallop along a tropical beach with the wind in your hair. The area around Playa Conchal is full of stables and tour operators, but one of the best is Casaguas Horses...
500 m SO de la Escuela de Playa Grande, 933 Playa Grande, Provincia de Guanacaste, Santa Cruz, 50308, Costa Rica
Marino Las Baulas National Park is a protected area compising Playa Grande, Ventana and Langosta. Together they are the stage for one of the most magical occurrences in the animal kingdom: the nesting of the gigantic baula (leatherback turtle),...
Guanacaste Province, Coco, Costa Rica
If you are a diver, or have always wanted to take scuba lessons, Playa del Coco is a great jumping-off point for exploring the deep blue. Visibility may not be as good as in the Caribbean, but the area makes up for it with the rich and varied...
Playa Grande, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
The Gold Coast is a legendary surfing destination, and veteran surfers make pilgrimages from all over the world to catch these waves. Playa Grande is the granddaddy of all Costa Rican surfing beaches, and it doubles as a nesting ground for...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
What better way to rejuvenate than a yoga class and massage on the beach? Lorena at ReFLEXion Yoga Tamarindo is a gifted and soothing yoga instructor and healer. Besides the yoga classes (for all levels), she also offers an array of other healing...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Provincia de Guanacaste, Bagaces, Costa Rica
Palo Verde National Park is the perfect escape for avid wildlife and bird watchers. The park is one of the world's most important wetland sanctuaries and a vacation destination for many species of migratory birds. It is also home to crocodiles,...
Main road to Tamarindo, 500m SW from Auto Mercado, in front of El Tesoro, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, 50309, Costa Rica
Located on the warm sands of Tamarindo Beach, Pangas Beach Club is the perfect place to enjoy fresh, gourmet cuisine just feet from the surf. If you have trouble choosing a favorite from the something-for-everyone menu, go for Pangas surf and turf...
91, Calle Corona, Provincia de Guanacaste, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
The delicious aroma of pizzas baking in a brick kiln welcome you to the warm and cozy eatery La Baula. The most famous pizzeria in the area, it gets its name from the baula, or leatherback, turtles that lay their eggs nearby. This is the place for...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Nestled under an old tree, Lazy Wave offers fresh Asian, Latin, and European fusion cuisine. The setting is wonderful, with fluffy cushioned couches and candle-lit tables in an exotic garden.
Playa Avellana, Beach front, Guanacaste Province, Playa Avellana, 50303, Costa Rica
Among Playa Avellana’s numerous pleasures, the small-town, almost-no-cars vibe sets the scene for true relaxation—as well as fun. Look for Lola’s—perhaps the hippest spot in town—in the tiny business district and try...
Flamingo Beach Road, Guanacaste Province, Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica
On the white-sand beach of Playa Flamingo, Coco Loco has everything you need to set your afternoon or evening on the right note. Enjoy fresh food and delicious cocktails in a fun, laid-back environment. Make sure to try their signature drink, the...
50 meters from Hotel Diria, diagonal hotel Mar Rey, Centro comercial Galeria del Mar, Tamarindo, 50309, Costa Rica
El Be Tamarindo Beach Club will never go out of style. Take your pick between the bar terrace and DJ—ideal for dancing all night—or the Sandbar, where you can relax on the beach. In either spot, you'll enjoy an authentic Costa Rican...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Guaitil Pottery Studio in Tamarindo is a truly unique experience. Here, owner Arbin Espinosa Guevara displays and sells his Guaitil pottery, and gives lessons to visitors interested in learning the craft themselves. One of the few remaining...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Even if you don't have anything specific in mind to buy, go to browse Tamarindo's main avenue for well-priced souvenirs. Here you'll find traditional coffee and chocolate next to art and wood crafts. There are also supermarkets, drugstores, and...
