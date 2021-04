Las Baulas National Marine Park 500 m SO de la Escuela de Playa Grande, 933 Playa Grande, Provincia de Guanacaste, Santa Cruz, 50308, Costa Rica

Turtle watching in Marino Las Baulas National Park Marino Las Baulas National Park is a protected area compising Playa Grande, Ventana and Langosta. Together they are the stage for one of the most magical occurrences in the animal kingdom: the nesting of the gigantic baula (leatherback turtle), an endangered species. The hatching of these turtles is a remarkable highlight each year as they make their way out to sea. The egg-laying season goes from October-November.