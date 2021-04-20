Where are you going?
Playa Grande

Playa Grande, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Surfing Mecca Playa Grande Costa Rica

Surfing Mecca

The Gold Coast is a legendary surfing destination, and veteran surfers make pilgrimages from all over the world to catch these waves. Playa Grande is the granddaddy of all Costa Rican surfing beaches, and it doubles as a nesting ground for leatherback sea turtles. Other popular surf spots in the area are Playas Avellanas & Negra (where the 1994 surf classic The Endless Summer II was filmed), and Tamarindo. If you're a beginner or novice and need lessons, Point Break Surf is a great option.

By Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert

