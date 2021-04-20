Guaitil Pottery Studio
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Photo courtesy of Guaitil Pottery Studio
Buy and Make Beautiful PotteryGuaitil Pottery Studio in Tamarindo is a truly unique experience. Here, owner Arbin Espinosa Guevara displays and sells his Guaitil pottery, and gives lessons to visitors interested in learning the craft themselves.
One of the few remaining indigenous crafts still practiced in Costa Rica, this organic coil-built pottery is beautiful and intricate. Browse the studio, watch artists at work, or take lessons in this ancient tradition yourself.