If you only have a weekend in NYC, we can’t guarantee a ton of sleep but you can expect fantastic cultural experiences, from live music to medieval art in a bucolic setting. We’ve mapped out three days that immerse you in a mix of old and new New York. Start with iconic cultural sites in Upper Manhattan; explore the Lower East Side’s gritty past and gentrified present; and cross the river for a leisurely day in Brooklyn’s buzzed-about Williamsburg and Greenpoint neighborhoods, capped off with rooftop drinks.