Fiji’s Most Romantic Beaches and Resorts

Venture to tiny Sawa-I-Lau , the region’s only limestone island. You’ll find majestic saltwater caves , made famous by the movie, in the heart of the island’s mountain. Tides fill the two ancient caverns with crystal-clear seawater. Take a dip in the first, more enormous cave—where light filters through a hole in the ceiling to an enchanting effect. Bold travelers can access the second cave via a hidden underwater passage with the help of a guide. According to legend, this inner sanctum is the true “heart of the Yasawas.”From there, take a guided trip to Waya Island’s village. Immerse yourself in Fijian culture as you learn about local customs, connect with school children, and if it’s Sunday, stop by Yalobi church to listen to the church choir. Dine on freshly caught fish (or try a “cook your catch” restaurant if you go fishing) and toast to the end of a romantic getaway before leaving the next day.