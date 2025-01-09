Fiji’s Most Romantic Beaches and Resorts

With renowned resorts, scenic white-sand beaches, and shimmering lagoons, Fiji lives up to its reputation as one of the world’s most romantic destinations. Its picture-perfect beauty perhaps shines brightest on the Mamanuca Islands and Yasawa Islands, which have become a top choice for couples searching for walks on pristine, secluded beaches, private dinners under a blanket of stars, and cruising to castaway islands. This six-day itinerary includes rejuvenating spa treatments, exclusive beach picnics, and swimming in majestic hidden caves.