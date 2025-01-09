Fiji’s Most Romantic Beaches and Resorts

With renowned resorts, scenic white-sand beaches, and shimmering lagoons, Fiji lives up to its reputation as one of the world’s most romantic destinations. Its picture-perfect beauty perhaps shines brightest on the Mamanuca Islands and Yasawa Islands, which have become a top choice for couples searching for walks on pristine, secluded beaches, private dinners under a blanket of stars, and cruising to castaway islands. This six-day itinerary includes rejuvenating spa treatments, exclusive beach picnics, and swimming in majestic hidden caves.
Day 1:Stay in an Overwater Bungalow
Fly into Fiji in the morning and take a taxi or pre-arranged car transfer to Port Denarau, where you will catch the South Sea Cruises ferry to Likuliku Lagoon Resort, an exclusive adults-only haven in the idyllic Mamanuca Islands. Known for its overwater bures (wood-and-straw bungalows) and inspired by an ancient Fijian village, the property is in the lagoon of a protected marine sanctuary. Check-in, swim, and enjoy your first day in Fiji.
When booking, opt for the Celebration Package, which includes a one-hour aromatic couples massage at Tatadra Spa and a bottle of sparkling wine to get your vacation off to the right start. Other world-class resorts in the Mamanuca Islands that offer romance-themed specials include Tokoriki Island Resort, Lomani Island Resort & Spa, and Vomo Island Fiji. Cap off the day with a private beachside dinner under the night sky. Sit on an outdoor deck overlooking Likuliku Lagoon and feel the waves lapping at your toes.
Day 2:Boat Around the Mamanuca Islands
Charter a boat for a day trip to Cloud 9, Fiji’s original floating day club. Found in the middle of the ocean, the family-run bar and pizzeria is an ideal place to soak up endless views of Fiji’s turquoise water and sip a handcrafted cocktail. Relax on the sundeck and listen to an impressive roster of international house DJs as they spin laid-back tunes.
Once you return to Likuliku Lagoon Resort, set off on a dreamy cruise to watch an epic sunset. The hotel island, Malolo, is called “that place where the sun comes to rest” by local Fijians. See why while savoring a glass of wine and canapés as you sail around its palm-covered shores. Upon returning to land, experience an evening of Fijian culture as staff members perform meke, an Indigenous art form that combines dance, storytelling, and music. Afterward, savor a lovo (earth oven) feast of BBQ chicken, pork, and fish.
Day 3:Swim and Snorkel at Monuriki
Wake up early for a morning champagne picnic on the resort’s private, uninhabited island, Mociu, a protected nature reserve where access to the land is by invitation only from the Paramount Chief of the Mamanucas. If you’re up for it, take an easy hike to the top of the island through the dry forest.
In the afternoon, head to Monuriki, one of the most beautiful islands in the Mamanucas. The filming site of the 2000 film Cast Away, it’s a textbook example of a desert island, with white-sand beaches for lounging, gin-clear water, and rare crested iguanas. Stop for a swim, snorkel, and walk along the beach before returning to Likuliku Lagoon Resort for dinner at Fijiana. After a meal of fresh local seafood, take part in a kava ceremony. An integral part of Fijian culture, the mildly narcotic beverage was once only consumed by priests and chiefs.
Day 4:Surf Cloudbreak and Fly to the Yasawa Islands
Pack your bags and spend the morning learning to surf (or practicing your technique) the world-famous Cloudbreak. Team up with a surf guide to get the most out of your experience and find the right waves for you.
Book a romantic helicopter tour to transfer you to your next destination in the Yasawa Islands. Renowned for their dramatic peaks and vistas, admire the archipelago’s beauty as you fly to Waya Island Resort in time for happy hour and sunset at the beachside bar. An adults-only sanctuary with untouched bays and lush forests, this new boutique property highlights the best of the Yasawa Islands’s natural tropical beauty. More scenic spots to consider for a romantic vacation include Yasawa Island Resort, Barefoot Manta Island Resort, and Paradise Cove Resort.
Day 5:Snorkel with Manta Rays
While you can spot manta rays in Fiji year-round, the country is known for the manta migration that occurs every May to October. One of the best places to swim with them is the Yasawa Islands, home to a channel nicknamed Manta Ray Passage. Plankton funnels through this shallow, narrow site each year, attracting the giant mantas. Incredibly, these gentle filter-feeders have wingspans of 11–16 feet.
After a once-in-a-lifetime snorkel (or scuba diving), take your pick of Waya Island Resort’s onsite hiking or watersports. Discover the pristine reef surrounding the island while snorkeling or on a low-tide reef walk, go swimming, or try your hand at kayaking or paddleboarding. At dinner, taste homestyle Fijian cooking made with island-grown produce.
Day 6:Uncover Caves and Culture
Venture to tiny Sawa-I-Lau, the region’s only limestone island. You’ll find majestic saltwater caves, made famous by the movie Blue Lagoon, in the heart of the island’s mountain. Tides fill the two ancient caverns with crystal-clear seawater. Take a dip in the first, more enormous cave—where light filters through a hole in the ceiling to an enchanting effect. Bold travelers can access the second cave via a hidden underwater passage with the help of a guide. According to legend, this inner sanctum is the true “heart of the Yasawas.”
From there, take a guided trip to Waya Island’s village. Immerse yourself in Fijian culture as you learn about local customs, connect with school children, and if it’s Sunday, stop by Yalobi church to listen to the church choir. Dine on freshly caught fish (or try a “cook your catch” restaurant if you go fishing) and toast to the end of a romantic getaway before leaving the next day.
For more information on Fiji, head to Fiji.com.fj. Visit Fiji Airways to book flights.
From there, take a guided trip to Waya Island’s village. Immerse yourself in Fijian culture as you learn about local customs, connect with school children, and if it’s Sunday, stop by Yalobi church to listen to the church choir. Dine on freshly caught fish (or try a “cook your catch” restaurant if you go fishing) and toast to the end of a romantic getaway before leaving the next day.
