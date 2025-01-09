The Perfect Fiji Itinerary for Active Couples

Between its pristine coral reefs and lush rainforests, Fiji is a natural playground for outdoor enthusiasts. For the ultimate adventure, head to Fiji’s far north, where Savusavu and the Garden Isle of Taveuni offer travelers a chance to truly disconnect and discover some of the most stunning tropical islands on the planet. During this six-day journey, you’ll experience some of Fiji’s most exciting outdoor and cultural activities by land and water. Dive the Soft Coral Capital of the World, take a dip in a jungle waterfall, and kayak to a saltwater lake.