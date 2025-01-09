JOURNEYS

The Perfect Fiji Itinerary for Active Couples

This six-day adventure is filled with epic diving, rainforest trails, and stunning island landscapes.

Aerial view of the clear blue waters of Horseshoe Bay, Matangi Private Island in Fiji

Matangi Island Resort’s Horseshoe Bay

Photo by Brook Sabin/Fiji Travel

Between its pristine coral reefs and lush rainforests, Fiji is a natural playground for outdoor enthusiasts. For the ultimate adventure, head to Fiji’s far north, where Savusavu and the Garden Isle of Taveuni offer travelers a chance to truly disconnect and discover some of the most stunning tropical islands on the planet. During this six-day journey, you’ll experience some of Fiji’s most exciting outdoor and cultural activities by land and water. Dive the Soft Coral Capital of the World, take a dip in a jungle waterfall, and kayak to a saltwater lake.

Itinerary / 6 Days

Overhead view of the coral reefs near Taveuni in Fiji

Trip Highlight

Taveuni’s Somosomo Strait

Swim through one of the world’s most famous dive sites, a narrow channel that blossoms with dazzling soft corals, waving gorgonian fans, and swirling reef fish, all thanks to its swift, nutrient-rich currents.
An overhead view of the pool, thatched rooftops, and palm trees at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji.

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

Photo by Elliot Grafton/Fiji Travel

Day 1:Check-into Your Oceanfront Resort in Savusavu

Fly into Fiji and hop on the connecting flight to Savusavu via Fiji Link, Fiji Airways’s domestic arm. Arrive at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort in time for breakfast. After check-in, get settled and enjoy an afternoon of complimentary activities and amenities. The eco-resort offers a renowned diving program in addition to snorkeling tours, reef flat walks, glass-bottom boat rides, rainforest and waterfall hikes, Fijian medicine walks, basket-making demonstrations, kayaking, yoga, and more. Be sure to look for your resort’s schedule of daily experiences—many, such as Savasi Island Resort and Namale Island Resort, also provide a comprehensive list at no cost to you. In the evening, try a traditional lovo dinner using an underground oven to cook pork, chicken, and seafood slowly.
Two people snorkeling over coral reefs in Savusavu, Fiji.

Snorkeling in Savusavu

Photo by Elliot Grafton/Fiji Travel

Day 2:Kayak and Snorkel in Savusavu

In the morning, uncover one of Savusavu’s hidden treasures, Salt Lake. Take a leisurely paddle up the Qaloqalo River until you reach this tiny, 100-acre “inland sea” fed by the ocean’s tides. There, you can explore the mangrove forest by kayak and hear about your guide’s ancestors who once used the river as a shortcut to Natewa Bay, the largest bay in the South Pacific.

Afterward, explore Natewa’s shallow, vibrant coral reefs firsthand during a thrilling snorkeling session. Expect to see an incredible array of healthy marine life, including kaleidoscopic sea fans, reef fish, and giant clams weighing up to 500 pounds. Learn more about Fiji’s island flavors at the resort during a chef-led cooking presentation and dinner.
A close-up of someone using specialized tools to pull a pearl out of a shellfish at a J Hunter Pearls Farm Tour in Fiji.

J Hunter Pearls Farm Tour

Courtesy of J Hunter Pearls/Fiji Travel

Day 3:Tour an Oyster Farm and Shop for Pearls

Fiji’s coral reefs are one of the country’s natural gems—and literal treasures are hiding in the water, too. Go on an oyster farm tour with J Hunter Pearls to see the complex and eco-friendly process of culturing pearls. After sailing or snorkeling through Savusavu Bay and meeting the pearl technicians, you’ll have the chance to taste local oysters and shop for pearl jewelry.

Next, join one of the resort’s guides on a hike through the Fijian rainforest to a cascading waterfall for a refreshing dip. Finish your day with a private sunset cruise around the island with dinner onboard. Before going to sleep, gather around the fire to listen to ancient Fijian stories or go stargazing—the dark sky, free of light pollution, will be dazzling.
Palm trees leaning over a white sand beach at Matangi Island Resort in Fiji

The beach at Matangi Island Resort

Photo by Brook Sabin/Fiji Travel

Day 4:Go to the Garden Isle of Taveuni

Spend the morning discovering why Fiji is known as the Soft Coral Capital of the World during a dive or snorkel at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort before traveling to Taveuni via ferry, private speedboat, or (if you haven’t been diving) private helicopter.

Check-in at nearby Matangi Island Resort, an adults-only hideaway with eight bures (straw-and-wood bungalows) and three unique tree houses. Surrounded by coral reefs and turquoise water, the secluded island begs exploration.

Jump in the ocean for a refreshing swim, hike through lush rainforests, snorkel among colorful fish, and paddleboard along the jaw-dropping shoreline. To extend your time around Fiji’s Garden Isle, consider The Remote Resort on the famous Rainbow Reef and Tides Reach Resort on Taveuni itself. For dinner, enjoy meals made from locally caught fish and handpicked vegetables.
An underwater view of the coral reef surrounding Matangi Island Resort, Fiji.

The reef surrounding Matangi Island Resort

Photo by Brook Sabin/Fiji Travel

Day 5:Go Scuba Diving in Somosomo Strait

Taveuni’s Somosomo Strait ranks as one of the country’s top diving destinations. Within the narrow channel separating the island from Vanua Levu, nutrient-rich waters rise when the tides change, bringing the dazzling soft coral to life. If you’re experienced, dive right into the area’s most famous site, the Great White Wall—a sheer drop-off blanketed with blooming white corals that attracts 1,400 species of reef fish. You’ll also have the chance to spot spinner dolphins, humpback whales, and manta rays.

New to diving? Try a Discover Scuba Diving Course at the resort or a less challenging site at Somosomo’s Rainbow Reef. After your dives, picnic at Matangi’s stunning Horseshoe Bay, listed in the book 1,000 Places to See Before You Die.
The Tavoro Waterfalls surrounded by boulders and foliage in Bouma Heritage National Park, Fiji.

Tavoro Waterfalls in Bouma Heritage National Park

Photo by Brook Sabin/Fiji Travel

Day 6:Explore Taveuni

Cruise to Taveuni for a day tour of the island’s top destinations. Visit the Meridian International Date Line, where you can stand in today and tomorrow simultaneously. Take a ride down the Waitavala Waterslide. Stop by Wairiki Catholic Mission, one of the oldest churches in the country, and Naqara Town Centre to taste local produce. Afterward, head to Bouma Heritage National Park, which makes up one-third of Taveuni’s total area, for a peaceful waterfall hike and soak up your last moments of serenity in Fiji before dining at your resort.

For help booking a custom Fiji itinerary, contact Caradonna Adventures.
