The Perfect Fiji Itinerary for Active Couples

Fiji’s coral reefs are one of the country’s natural gems—and literal treasures are hiding in the water, too. Go on an oyster farm tour with J Hunter Pearls to see the complex and eco-friendly process of culturing pearls. After sailing or snorkeling through Savusavu Bay and meeting the pearl technicians, you’ll have the chance to taste local oysters and shop for pearl jewelry.Next, join one of the resort’s guides on a hike through the Fijian rainforest to a cascading waterfall for a refreshing dip. Finish your day with a private sunset cruise around the island with dinner onboard. Before going to sleep, gather around the fire to listen to ancient Fijian stories or go stargazing—the dark sky, free of light pollution, will be dazzling.