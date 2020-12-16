The Perfect Weekend in Milan
Collected by Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert
You’re in Milan for only three days; what are you going to do? Grab a city bike and pedal fast—you’ve got a busy schedule for the next three days. Drink in Milan's fashion and art and, yes, an espresso or glass of vino at a café table—all while pondering the wonders of 15th-century architecture and deciding in which fabulous Milan restaurant or cocktail bar to luxuriate over dinner.
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, 8, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
The Museo del Novecento (Museum of the 20th century) is a visual lesson in one century of Italian art history. Housed is the 1930s Palazzo dell'Arengario by Rationalist architects Piero Portaluppi and Giovanni Muzio. The Novecento also houses an...
Save Place
Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
The Villa Necchi Campiglio, just to the east of the historic center of Milan, may look familiar. The house had a turn on the silver screen in the 2009 Italian movie "I Am Love," starring Tilda Swinton. Even if you didn't see the film, anyone...
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, Milano MI, Italy
The historic and modern center of the city, the Piazza del Duomo (the square surrounding the cathedral's base) remains a popular meeting place, hangout and hub of Milanese life. Local vendors setup shop (selling fresh coconut in the summer, toys...
Save Place
Via S. Gregorio, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a...
Save Place
Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Part café, part gallery, part high-end designer shopping and even part hotel, 10 Corso Como feels like you've entered into luxury Italian heaven. Walking through a lush courtyard with a secret garden–type feel, it almost seems like you're...
Save Place
Piazzale Angelo Moratti, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Welcome to the hallowed walls of AC Milan. San Siro is the first and quite possibly only stadium in Italy to have a museum on its premises. For die hard red and black fans, this is only place you'll want to come to when you visit Milan. You get to...
Save Place
Naviglio Grande, Italy
While few in number, Milan's canals can be charming. Naviglio Grande, the largest, is my favorite to walk along. Lined by shops, outdoor cafes and bars, there is life alongside the water anytime of day. If you're lucky you'll catch the Antique...
Save Place
Largo Isarco, 2, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Fondazione Prada reopens its Milan exhibition space in a 205,000 square foot space designed by OMA (by Rem Koolhaas). Prada always has the most engaging shows-- getting the best of contemporary art.
Save Place
Via Stilicone 19, 20154 Milano, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Galleria Lia Rumma is a very progressive art gallery with contemporary exhibitions and installations by international artists. The gallery's clever indoor/outdoor space and location on via Stilicone make it part of an ever-growing artsy...
Save Place
Piazza Castello, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Sforza name is well known even to those of us not intimately familiar with Italian history. Originally built in the 15th century, this massive citadel was at one time one of the largest in Europe and even today you can just imagine the...
Save Place
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 43, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Yes, Mag is a great place for a morning, Saturday brunch, and light lunch, but it is also an excellent spot for those who love a great cocktail. Head to Navigli in the late afternoon to watch Flavio, Marco, and Francesco mix creative concoctions...
Save Place
Via Paolo Sarpi, 30 angolo, Via Arnolfo di Cambio, 1A, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Considered by some as a Milan institution, Cantine Isole is a small wine bar/enoteca with a lot of history and great atmosphere. It's located in the Chinatown neighborhood, near Garibaldi station and the Isola neighborhood. Expect a lot of...
Save Place
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 55, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Matias Perdomo is an Argentinian with a preference for Molecular Gastronomy, influenced by such greats as the Roca Brothers and Ferran Adrià, running a kitchen and a dining room overflowing till late into the night in an unusual part of Milan. Far...
Save Place
Via Giuseppe Meda, 4, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
The newly opened Carlo e Camilla in Segheria is Michelin star chef Carlo Cracco adventure in family style chic cuisine. Everyone eats together on a long table in a former woodworking factory illuminated by Venetian chandeliers. The is a delicious...
Save Place
Via S. Raffaele, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Gray is literally right in the center of Milan, around the corner from the Duomo and niched behind the Galleria. The boutique hotel's design is contemporary- stylish and colorful. Logical choice if you want to be in the heart of the main...
Save Place
Piazza della Repubblica, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The lap of luxury. Nothing beats the Principe di Savoia, a historic Milanese hotel with over 85 years of history, for a weekend of pampering. The richly hued rooms look and smell delicious. The plump pillows lull you to sleep. In fact, all...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25