Al Pont de Ferr
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 55, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 8940 6277
Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 8pm - 11pm
Michelin ManMatias Perdomo is an Argentinian with a preference for Molecular Gastronomy, influenced by such greats as the Roca Brothers and Ferran Adrià, running a kitchen and a dining room overflowing till late into the night in an unusual part of Milan. Far from the Duomo and the fashion boutiques of Milan's trendier areas, Matias has instead chosen to inhabit a former trattoria along the canals in the Navigli District.
So far, he has one Michelin Star that's more than deserved. Could he get more? It isn't likely. Adorably, Matias doesn't play the game that so many chefs do in pursuit of Michelin's good graces. The restroom is out back (as in, next to the deep freeze and where the employees wash their hands), the chairs are uncomfortable, the tables are often shared with fellow patrons you've never met, the kitchen itself might be too small to ever meet the full demand of another star or two.
Yet Matias is a Michelin Man. He's creating the kind of food that people will wait any amount of time for, return over and over to enjoy and tell their friends about for weeks, months, maybe even years after. He's friendly, making his rounds through the dining room and resting a hand on the shoulder of a pretty Italian woman in a way that's not unwelcome, smiling with a grin that can't be anything but disarming and generally making friends with any patron who enters his door.
Al Pont de Ferr is a place where everyone saves room for dessert and everyone leaves happy.