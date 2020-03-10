Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Naviglio Grande

Naviglio Grande, Italy
+39 02 837 2887
Naviglio Grande Milan Italy

Naviglio Grande

While few in number, Milan's canals can be charming. Naviglio Grande, the largest, is my favorite to walk along. Lined by shops, outdoor cafes and bars, there is life alongside the water anytime of day.

If you're lucky you'll catch the Antique Market that fills up the walkways on some Sundays. It is a treasure trove of pottery, jewelry, vintage designer clothes, and Murano glass—Milanese have impeccable taste for both the old and new.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay