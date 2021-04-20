Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cantine Isola

30 Via Paolo Sarpi
+39 02 331 5249
A Neighborhood Institution Milan Italy
The Best Wine in Milan Milan Italy
A Neighborhood Institution Milan Italy
The Best Wine in Milan Milan Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 10pm

A Neighborhood Institution

Considered by some as a Milan institution, Cantine Isole is a small wine bar/enoteca with a lot of history and great atmosphere. It's located in the Chinatown neighborhood, near Garibaldi station and the Isola neighborhood. Expect a lot of character.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

STEFANO TRIPODI
almost 7 years ago

The Best Wine in Milan

Cantine Isola is a real institution when it comes to wine, around more than twenty years. It is located in the city center, in the district of Chinatown, a short walk from Garibaldi Station. Here you can taste the best Italian and foreign wines. If you want to know the real Milan, you always have to take a ride in this ancient winery.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points