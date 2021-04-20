Cantine Isola
30 Via Paolo Sarpi
+39 02 331 5249
Tue - Sun 10am - 10pm
A Neighborhood InstitutionConsidered by some as a Milan institution, Cantine Isole is a small wine bar/enoteca with a lot of history and great atmosphere. It's located in the Chinatown neighborhood, near Garibaldi station and the Isola neighborhood. Expect a lot of character.
The Best Wine in Milan
Cantine Isola is a real institution when it comes to wine, around more than twenty years. It is located in the city center, in the district of Chinatown, a short walk from Garibaldi Station. Here you can taste the best Italian and foreign wines. If you want to know the real Milan, you always have to take a ride in this ancient winery.