The Perfect Weekend in Miami
Collected by GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert
If you only have three days in Miami, you can still get a good feel for the Magic City. Explore South Beach's Ocean Drive and the historic Art Deco district, head to the Design District for art museums and modern architecture, take a leisurely cruise on Biscayne Bay or an Everglades tour, and groove long into the night at one Miami Beach's velvet-rope nightclubs.
Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Ocean Drive is classic South Beach: Art Deco hotels in candy colors, buzzy restaurants, luxury cars, and of course beautiful people. It’s great any time of day, when you can walk from 1st Street to 15th Street or just sit at an outdoor...
1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
For a taste of the good life, head to South Beach, known for its Art Deco hotels lining Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, glittering nightlife, and see-and-be-seen vibe. The long stretch of beach, starting with the pier at the...
Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District is the first 20th-century neighborhood to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, with 800 structures of historical significance, most built between 1923 and 1943. The Miami...
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA
The craft beer scene is here in South Florida with the opening of the Miami Brewing Company—the region’s first craft brewery—at Schnebly Redland’s Winery in Homestead. The family-owned operation uses the tropical fruits and flavors...
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA
The Florida Everglades is certainly one of the most unusual places to find a winery and brewery, but Schnebly Redland's Winery excels in both arenas in what some would call "the middle of nowhere." Guests are greeted by a stunning wine bar ahead,...
3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330, USA
The Florida Everglades are home to a vast array of plant and animal life, and an airboat cruise through part of Everglades National Park’s 1.5 million acres reveals a beautiful display of south Florida’s natural flora...
1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131, USA
This Brickell eatery on the 25th floor of the Conrad Miami has panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. With its warm ambience, the sleek contemporary dining room is the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a...
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Even if you’re in Miami for a short amount of time, it’s important to get out on the water. Take a 90-minute sightseeing cruise departing from downtown Miami and you’ll cruise past Brickell Key, Fisher Island, and the stretch known...
Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Lincoln Road is a pedestrians-only boulevard in the heart of South Beachandone of the most popular places to visit in the area. Lined with shops and restaurantsin historic Art Deco buildings and shaded by tall trees and fountains, Lincoln Road...
40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami outpost of a hotel brand well known for its Los Angeles and New York properties, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is less a hotel in the traditional sense, and more a spa with guest rooms set amid tropical gardens. The concept extends to...
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Everyone in these parts eagerly awaits the Florida stone crab season, which runs from October through May. As soon as it starts, they flock to Joe’s Stone Crab, a South Beach institution that’s been cracking the sweet crustaceans for more...
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Fontainebleau is perhaps Miami's most legendary hotel, dating back to the mid-20th-century golden age of South Beach's social scene. Opened in 1954, the hotel has seen a number of celebrities—as well as scandals—over its six decades. Frank Sinatra...
401 Biscayne Blvd #2305, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Just minutes from PAMM, this festive downtown Miami marketplace is on Biscayne Bay. Take a stroll, rent a charter boat, or simply practice your photography skills, as the views along the bay are breathtaking, especially at sunset. Restaurants...
Southwest Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133, USA
Coconut Grove represents old-school Miami. This small pocket of bayfront parks, marinas, shops, and restaurants just south of downtown Miami was one of the city’s first neighborhoods, and people from all over the city are realizing that...
1220 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
When you first show up at Bodega, you could easily mistake it for a popular neighborhood taqueria. Between the Airstream trailer serving tacos and the picnic tables, it looks like a low-key spot. It is that, but as you see the Ubers full of models...
Miami, FL, USA
While the call of the beach is powerful in Miami, sooner or later world-class art, architecture, and shopping lure most visitors to the Design District. Marc Quinn’s acrobatic Myth Fortuna sculpture of Kate Moss and Fernando Botero’s...
1222 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you want to travel back to the 1980s à la Stranger Things but still be able to order a drink, Ricky’s South Beach is the place to go. With air hockey, board games, and arcade games like the Terminator and Dance Dance...
7235 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, USA
Fly Boutique has become a staple in Miami Beach for vintage clothing. Although the store is a vintage shop, it still have a boutique vibe and atmosphere. Popular brands include vintage designer pieces such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Pucci, Gucci,...
Calle Ocho or Little Havana is where all things Cuban and Latino come together in Miami. Start your walking tour of Little Havana at Maximo Gomez Park (aka Domino Park). If you play dominoes and have the patience to wait for a spot at a table, you...
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Freehand Miami bills itself as “a hostel for a new generation of travelers.” Indeed, a visit here confirms that it’s very far from the stereotypical dingy hostel. In fact, were it not for the shared rooms, the Freehand would likely fall into the “...
1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Fillmore Miami Beach, located on famous Washington Avenue, opened in 1950 and was the home of The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. It’s now one of South Beach’s top live music and entertainment venues where you can catch John...
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
There’s nothing quite like 27 Restaurant & Bar at the Freehand hostel in Mid-Beach. The Freehand stands out among five-star luxury hotels as the best spot in town to chill by the pool with a craft cocktail from the house bar, the Broken...
