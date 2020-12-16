The Greener Side of Spain
Collected by Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert
With no shortage of modern cityscapes, it may be a surprise to know that Spain has a lush side as well. Take La Pedriza: An hour from the capital, you can head for the rocky summit and be lost in pastures along the way, with stray wildlife and only the sound of your own feet on the trail.
Save Place
Asturias, Spain
It’s hard to believe this is still Spain, upon arriving in Somiedo you are transported to another world. Somiedo National Park is one of the natural gems of this country; offering contrasting landscapes: pristine mountains lush with foliage,...
Save Place
A one hour drive from Madrid lies a whole new world, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. La Pedriza is one of the most accessible hiking places, there is a train that takes you about 10 minutes walk from the many trails which lead to...
Save Place
Save Place
No visit to Granada would be complete without visiting Trevelez. After the majesty and wonder of the Alhambra, allow yourself to be awed once again: this time by the charming culinary delights Spain has to offer. Trevelez is one of the highest...
Save Place
A short walk from the city center lies the Ebro River and a wonderful walking trail showcasing the natural diversity of Spain’s landscape. The caves carved into the hills behind you leave you wondering who still lives there in this beautiful...
Save Place
Plaza del Monasterio, s/n, 08199 Monestir de Montserrat, Barcelona, Spain
There's so much to see at Montserrat, the picturesque mountain located a few hours outside of Barcelona. Nature lovers will enjoy the wide range of hikes while, non-sporty types can bask in the breathtaking views available from almost any vantage...
Save Place
Coastal views, beaches, and hidden coves await you on the Camino Ronda, a 220 km hiking trail in Costa Brava Spain. It runs from Blanes to the northern city of Collioure near the border of France. This extensive and well marked trail goes by many...
Save Place
I broke off from my friends in Barcelona to go on a solo excursion to Montserrat, a short one hour train ride from the city. I wasn't sure what to except but had only heard that it was beautiful with weird rock formations and good trails so knew...
Save Place
Carretera Cap de Creus, s/n, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
A short drive from the picturesque fishing village of Cadaques and Dalí's House Museum in Port Lligat, Cap de Creus is one of my favorite places in Spain when it comes to natural beauty. Sweeping views of the ocean from atop the cliffs are even...
Save Place
Ctra. les Feixes, 31, 17800 Olot, Girona, Spain
There once was a railway line in Catalonia that stretched from Olot to Girona and then finally toward the sea. The railway shuttled villagers, some of whom had never had access to the ocean, from deep within the region to the Costa Brava. But as ...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25