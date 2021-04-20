Monasterio de Montserrat

Breathtaking Nature and Architecture at Montserrat

There's so much to see at Montserrat, the picturesque mountain located a few hours outside of Barcelona. The basilica pictured is gorgeous, inside and out. Consider the amount of manpower which must have been involved to transport materials and construct the compound!



Nature lovers will enjoy the wide range of hikes while, non-sporty types can still bask in the breathtaking views available from almost any vantage point. Take the two funiculars, Santa Cova and Saint Joan, to visit the corresponding difficult to reach chapels.



With travel, plan to spend a whole day at Montserrat. Between the mountain, basilica, museum, and monastery. Food is available from several shops and cafeterias, but many visitors plan ahead with a picnic. On Sundays local vendors sell cheese and honey outside the monastery.



Purchase a ToT or Trans Montserrat card in Barcelona, they include transportation and funicular rides to different parts of the mountain. The ticket is good for a certain length of time, no need to specify a specific day, so wait for nice weather. Barcelona's transit system is very easy to use, but trains to and from the mountain can be busy. Arrive early to guarantee a seat for the two hour journey.