The Little Yellow Train of The Pyrenees
Take a Train Through the PyreneesAn easily reached and yet unforgettable trip from Barcelona is a hike into the famous Pyrenees Mountain range which acts as a natural border between France and Spain and in some parts, Andorra.
For those not in the mood to hike to the 6,000 ft summit there is a mountain train which winds along the edges of some rather steep cliffs and then takes you through the valley to enjoy the wildlife and greenery; all without setting foot on a trail.
You can reserve tickets to the mountain train online, and definitely show up early to get a good seat. Don’t be scared - though it seems terrifying, it’s really safe and exhilarating!
Photo by Cristian Bortes/Flickr.