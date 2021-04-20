Where are you going?
The Little Yellow Train of The Pyrenees

27 Carrer d'Alfons I
Take a Train Through the Pyrenees Puigcerdà Spain

Take a Train Through the Pyrenees

An easily reached and yet unforgettable trip from Barcelona is a hike into the famous Pyrenees Mountain range which acts as a natural border between France and Spain and in some parts, Andorra.

For those not in the mood to hike to the 6,000 ft summit there is a mountain train which winds along the edges of some rather steep cliffs and then takes you through the valley to enjoy the wildlife and greenery; all without setting foot on a trail.

You can reserve tickets to the mountain train online, and definitely show up early to get a good seat. Don’t be scared - though it seems terrifying, it’s really safe and exhilarating!

Photo by Cristian Bortes/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

