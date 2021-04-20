Cap de Creus Lighthouse
Carretera Cap de Creus, s/n, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
| +34 972 25 82 00
Enjoy spectacular views of the cape and the catch of the day at Cap de CreusA short drive from the picturesque fishing village of Cadaques and Dalí's House Museum in Port Lligat, Cap de Creus is one of my favorite places in Spain when it comes to natural beauty. Sweeping views of the ocean from atop the cliffs are even better after a lunch of fresh seafood paella, the catch of the day-baked, grilled or fried, or the restaurant's surprisingly tasty Indian eats.
Burn off lunch with a hike down the steep incline to the waterline, or just cop a squat and settle in to write, sketch or meditate.