Hike to La Pedriza

1 Diseminado Finca de la Cerca
An Easy Hike to the River Just Outside of Madrid Manzanares el Real Spain

An Easy Hike to the River Just Outside of Madrid

A one hour drive from Madrid lies a whole new world, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. La Pedriza is one of the most accessible hiking places, there is a train that takes you about 10 minutes walk from the many trails which lead to the summit of La Pedriza.

Along the way you will find lagoons, stray cattle and even bulls munching foliage, and several water fountains which come from the crystal clean river Manzanares. You can even leave the picnic at home as there is a restaurant near the parking lot which is open all day!

Photo by Hector Esteban Menendez/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

