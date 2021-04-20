Puente de la Piedra / Stone Bridge
Enjoy a Picnic at the EbroA short walk from the city center lies the Ebro River and a wonderful walking trail showcasing the natural diversity of Spain’s landscape.
The caves carved into the hills behind you leave you wondering who still lives there in this beautiful place. Make sure you pay attention to the placards with information on the foliage and critters you are sure to notice on your relaxing walk.
Be like the locals and bring some freshly carved jamon, a loaf of bread and a bottle of wine to make a light picnic before enjoying the walk into town.
Photo by Kris Arnold/Flickr.