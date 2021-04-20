Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Puente de la Piedra / Stone Bridge

Puente de Piedra
Enjoy a Picnic at the Ebro Logroño Spain

Enjoy a Picnic at the Ebro

A short walk from the city center lies the Ebro River and a wonderful walking trail showcasing the natural diversity of Spain’s landscape.

The caves carved into the hills behind you leave you wondering who still lives there in this beautiful place. Make sure you pay attention to the placards with information on the foliage and critters you are sure to notice on your relaxing walk.

Be like the locals and bring some freshly carved jamon, a loaf of bread and a bottle of wine to make a light picnic before enjoying the walk into town.

Photo by Kris Arnold/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points