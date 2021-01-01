The Best Things to Do in San Antonio
Collected by Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert
San Antonio's a trip through time—think of top attractions like The Alamo and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Missions Concepcion—and around the world—off to the Japanese Tea Garden you go. But it's also a wonderful city to walk and wander thanks to the San Antonio River Walk, the wineries of Hill Country, the San Antonio Museum, and so much more.
300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
You haven’t truly experienced Texas until you’ve visited the hallowed grounds of the Alamo. Established in 1718 as the Mission San Antonio de Valero, the building is best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day...
849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
While many cities have rivers, few take advantage of their waterways quite like San Antoniodoes. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the River Walk runs along the San Antonio River and features both quiet stretches for jogging and...
6701 San Jose Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Unlike many national parks, San Antonio Missions isn’t just one location. Rather, the park comprises a chain of centuries-old Catholic mission churches snaking along the San Antonio River. A daylong tour introduces travelers to several of...
3801 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Located on the beautiful San Antonio River, the Witte Museum is "where nature, science, and culture meet," according to its description. Visitors can marvel at dinosaurs, witness how people lived thousands of years ago, explore Texas wildlife in...
200-414 Alpine, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Transport yourself to a different place and time with a simple stroll through San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden, a lush expanse full of shaded walkways, stone bridges, blooming flowers, and spectacular koi ponds. The garden was originally...
3903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Located within the city’s popular Brackenridge Park, this 35-acre gem is home to more than 3,500 animals and 750 species. For a glimpse of what it takes to run a zoo this size, sign up for a special interactive experience such...
434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
The site of the 1968 World’s Fair, Hemisfair Park is now an iconic tourist attraction that houses the Institute of Texan Cultures, fountains, a playground, and frequent special events. It’s also home to the Tower of the Americas, a...
6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Located in the former Spanish Colonial Revival home of art collector Marion McNay, this museum opened its doors in 1954 as the first for modern art in San Antonio and has been drawing crowds ever since with its diverse, interesting...
224 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Built in 1929, the Majestic is San Antonio’s oldest and largest theater. A beloved historic landmark, it’s home to the San Antonio Symphony and hosts concerts, plays, and musicals three to five times a week. The magnificent interior...
16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256, USA
To experience Texas Hill Country without leaving the city, book a treatment at Loma de Vida at La Cantera Resort & Spa. The 25,000-square-foot spa, which was recently overhauled as part of La Cantera’s $50 million renovation,...
Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
1410 Guadalupe St # 113, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
San Antonio's west side is one of the city's cultural hubs. Latin and Mexican-American influences are vibrantly displayed through public art and murals. The area around Guadalupe Street is an especially rich place to explore. You'll find art...
430 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
La Antorcha de la Amistad, The Torch of Friendship, looms large in the heart of San Antonio. If you like the art, pull up a chair across the street at the popular restaurant Casa Rio. With bright awnings and waterfront outdoor seating, it's a nice...
210 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
If you’re fascinated by the Wild West, you’ll love this fantastic museum, where culture and history come together to transport you back in time. Named in honor of late Texas governor Dolph Briscoe and his wife, Janey, the museum is...
Hill Country, San Antonio, TX 78247, USA
Texas Wine Tours offers a number of different tour packages to get out and experience the best Hill Country wineries, including Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg Winery, Santa Maria Cellars, and many more just outside San Antonio. There are...
