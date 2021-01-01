Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Things to Do in San Antonio

Collected by Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert
San Antonio's a trip through time—think of top attractions like The Alamo and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Missions Concepcion—and around the world—off to the Japanese Tea Garden you go. But it's also a wonderful city to walk and wander thanks to the San Antonio River Walk, the wineries of Hill Country, the San Antonio Museum, and so much more.
Save Place

The Alamo

300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
You haven’t truly experienced Texas until you’ve visited the hallowed grounds of the Alamo. Established in 1718 as the Mission San Antonio de Valero, the building is best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day...
More Details >
Save Place

San Antonio River Walk

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
While many cities have rivers, few take advantage of their waterways quite like San Antoniodoes. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the River Walk runs along the San Antonio River and features both quiet stretches for jogging and...
More Details >
Save Place

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

6701 San Jose Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Unlike many national parks, San Antonio Missions isn’t just one location. Rather, the park comprises a chain of centuries-old Catholic mission churches snaking along the San Antonio River. A daylong tour introduces travelers to several of...
More Details >
Save Place

The Witte Museum

3801 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Located on the beautiful San Antonio River, the Witte Museum is "where nature, science, and culture meet," according to its description. Visitors can marvel at dinosaurs, witness how people lived thousands of years ago, explore Texas wildlife in...
More Details >
Save Place

Japanese Tea Garden

200-414 Alpine, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Transport yourself to a different place and time with a simple stroll through San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden, a lush expanse full of shaded walkways, stone bridges, blooming flowers, and spectacular koi ponds. The garden was originally...
More Details >
Save Place

San Antonio Zoo

3903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Located within the city’s popular Brackenridge Park, this 35-acre gem is home to more than 3,500 animals and 750 species. For a glimpse of what it takes to run a zoo this size, sign up for a special interactive experience such...
More Details >
Save Place

Hemisfair Park

434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
The site of the 1968 World’s Fair, Hemisfair Park is now an iconic tourist attraction that houses the Institute of Texan Cultures, fountains, a playground, and frequent special events. It’s also home to the Tower of the Americas, a...
More Details >
Save Place

McNay Art Museum

6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Located in the former Spanish Colonial Revival home of art collector Marion McNay, this museum opened its doors in 1954 as the first for modern art in San Antonio and has been drawing crowds ever since with its diverse, interesting...
More Details >
Save Place

Majestic Theatre

224 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Built in 1929, the Majestic is San Antonio’s oldest and largest theater. A beloved historic landmark, it’s home to the San Antonio Symphony and hosts concerts, plays, and musicals three to five times a week. The magnificent interior...
More Details >
Save Place

Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness

16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256, USA
To experience Texas Hill Country without leaving the city, book a treatment at Loma de Vida at La Cantera Resort & Spa. The 25,000-square-foot spa, which was recently overhauled as part of La Cantera’s $50 million renovation,...
More Details >
Save Place

La Villita National Historic District

Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
More Details >
Save Place

Westside Sol

1410 Guadalupe St # 113, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
San Antonio's west side is one of the city's cultural hubs. Latin and Mexican-American influences are vibrantly displayed through public art and murals. The area around Guadalupe Street is an especially rich place to explore. You'll find art...
More Details >
Save Place

The Torch of Friendship

430 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
La Antorcha de la Amistad, The Torch of Friendship, looms large in the heart of San Antonio. If you like the art, pull up a chair across the street at the popular restaurant Casa Rio. With bright awnings and waterfront outdoor seating, it's a nice...
More Details >
Save Place

Briscoe Western Art Museum

210 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
If you’re fascinated by the Wild West, you’ll love this fantastic museum, where culture and history come together to transport you back in time. Named in honor of late Texas governor Dolph Briscoe and his wife, Janey, the museum is...
More Details >
Save Place

Hill Country

Hill Country, San Antonio, TX 78247, USA
Texas Wine Tours offers a number of different tour packages to get out and experience the best Hill Country wineries, including Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg Winery, Santa Maria Cellars, and many more just outside San Antonio. There are...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30