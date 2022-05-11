Hemisfair Park
434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
| +1 210-709-4750
Photo courtesy of UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am
Hemisfair ParkThe site of the 1968 World’s Fair, Hemisfair Park is now an iconic tourist attraction that houses the Institute of Texan Cultures, fountains, a playground, and frequent special events. It’s also home to the Tower of the Americas, a 750-foot local landmark—and an important part of the San Antonio skyline—that features an observation deck with absolutely stunning views of the city, the revolving Chart House seafood and steak restaurant, a bar, and an adventure ride that thrill seekers are sure to love. After your time at the park, rent a B-Cycle bicycle and explore the adjacent River Walk.
almost 8 years ago
Luminaria - San Antonio Comes to Light
Celebrating its 6th year, San Antonio came alive this past Saturday night during their annual Luminaria celebration. The festival features local artists who express their talent through Visual, Music, Theatre and Performance, Literary, Media, and Dance. The festivities kick off at 7pm (this year Luminaria was held on March 9th) and ends around midnight. Free to the public and visitors like me, most people decide which installations and performances they want to see, as it's nearly impossible to see and do everything. Exhibits range from theatrical dance performances and live concerts to quirky 3-D installations and poetry readings. Make sure to grab a brochure upon entering the park, as that will be your guide to where and when different performances are taking place.
almost 8 years ago
