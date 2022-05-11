Hemisfair Park

Luminaria - San Antonio Comes to Light

Celebrating its 6th year, San Antonio came alive this past Saturday night during their annual Luminaria celebration. The festival features local artists who express their talent through Visual, Music, Theatre and Performance, Literary, Media, and Dance. The festivities kick off at 7pm (this year Luminaria was held on March 9th) and ends around midnight. Free to the public and visitors like me, most people decide which installations and performances they want to see, as it's nearly impossible to see and do everything. Exhibits range from theatrical dance performances and live concerts to quirky 3-D installations and poetry readings. Make sure to grab a brochure upon entering the park, as that will be your guide to where and when different performances are taking place.