San Antonio Zoo

3903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Website
| +1 210-734-7184
San Antonio Zoo San Antonio Texas United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Located within the city’s popular Brackenridge Park, this 35-acre gem is home to more than 3,500 animals and 750 species. For a glimpse of what it takes to run a zoo this size, sign up for a special interactive experience such as Lory Landing, during which you’ll get to know hundreds of brightly colored, nectar-eating lorikeets, or hand-feed a giraffe a crisp piece of lettuce. If you’re traveling with children, don’t miss the Fun Farm, where you can get up close and personal with goats, chickens, and pigs.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

