San Antonio Zoo
Located within the city’s popular Brackenridge Park, this 35-acre gem is home to more than 3,500 animals and 750 species. For a glimpse of what it takes to run a zoo this size, sign up for a special interactive experience such as Lory Landing, during which you’ll get to know hundreds of brightly colored, nectar-eating lorikeets, or hand-feed a giraffe a crisp piece of lettuce. If you’re traveling with children, don’t miss the Fun Farm, where you can get up close and personal with goats, chickens, and pigs.