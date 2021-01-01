The Best Things to Do in Salzburg
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With its incredibly well-preserved old town, Salzburg can transport travelers back to the time of Mozart and the prince-archbishops. We’ve compiled our suggestions for the best ways to get to know the city and its elegant and relaxed atmosphere.
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the most...
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg’s splendor took shape under the prince-archbishops who ruled here during the Holy Roman Empire. Their former center of power is now a collection of the city’s most important structures called the DomQuartier, with museums and galleries...
Makartplatz 8, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
By 1773 the Mozart family had outgrown their residence on bustling Getreidegasse and moved across the river to the more spacious Tanzmeisterhaus, the former home of the court dancing instructor. Mozart lived here until 1781, when he moved to...
Mönchsberg 32, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the main attractions of Salzburg are undeniably linked to its baroque and medieval charms, the city is also home to 20th- and 21st-century art. Located atop the Mönchsberg—or Monk’s Mountain—and accessed via an elevator at Gstättengasse in...
Fürstenweg 37, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
While the 17th-century Italian-style Renaissance palace at Hellbrunn is splendid, and its spacious park is filled with grottoes, sculptures, and fountains, the real draw is the unique Wasserspiele, or "trick fountains," which feature water...
Dr. Ödlweg 2, 5083 Gartenau, Austria
Salzburg’s nearest mountain rises up behind thelandmark Hohensalzburg fortress and rewards those who make the short trek out of the city with some incredible views. Accessible via a brief cable-car ride on the Untersbergsbahn, Untersberg provides...
Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
Getreidegasse 27, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Since the 12th century, Getreidegasse has been Salzburg’s best-known shopping street, with high-end establishments jostling with souvenir shops and restaurants in tall, narrow buildings with ornately designed wrought-iron guild signs. Alleyways...
Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
Domplatz 1a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg's 17th century Baroque cathedral, built upon a site where cathedrals have stood since the 8th century, is connected with St. Peter's church and the Residenz by arcades to form a cluster of Salzburg's most important structures. Inside is...
Linzer G. 41, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Built between 1595 and 1600 and modeled after the Italian Campo Santo, this quiet cemetery behind the baroque St. Sebastian Church is worth a quick peek at the very least. The arcades lining the cemetery include ornately designed tombs of some of...
Wildparkweg 6, 6371 Aurach bei Kitzbühel, Austria
For a family experience with Alpine animals, head to Wildpark Aurach, where you can get close enough to touch around 150 different animals. Expect everything from llamas, sheep, and goats to Shetland ponies, donkeys, rabbits, and guinea pigs, many...
Wilhelm-Spazier-Straße 7a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Hangar-7 in Salzburg is a place you have to see if you love airplanes, cars, art, food, and/or architecture. It is located right at the Salzburg airport. The Red Bull co-founder and CEO is the founder of this amazing place. It's not only the...
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
The prince archbishops held court at Salzburg's Residenz for several hundred years up until the 19th century, hosting a who's who of nobility. Emperor Franz Josef I met with the French Emperor Napoleon III here in 1867, and a six-year-old Mozart...
