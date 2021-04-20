Hangar-7, Salzburg

When you think of Salzburg, what may come to mind first are chocolate, Mozart, and, of course, the von Trapps. With Hangar-7, however, you can add vintage planes to that list. Construction on Hangar-7 at the Salzburg Airport began in 2001 and was completed in 2003. The primary purpose of the hangar is to exhibit the private collection of vintage planes owned by the billionaire behind Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz. While the building may recall iconic structures like London’s Crystal Palace, its construction, with 1,754 panes of glass weighing 380 tons, was only possible with the latest advances in steel frame technology; it celebrates, at once, today’s state-of-the-art engineering and the aeronautical advances of the last century. At Hangar-7’s Restaurant Icarus guests chefs fly in from around the world to serve as the captain of the kitchen.



