Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hangar-7

Wilhelm-Spazier-Straße 7a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Website
| +43 662 21970
Hangar-7 Salzburg Austria
Hangar-7, Salzburg Salzburg Austria
Hangar-7 Salzburg Austria
Hangar-7, Salzburg Salzburg Austria

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Hangar-7

Hangar-7 in Salzburg is a place you have to see if you love airplanes, cars, art, food, and/or architecture. It is located right at the Salzburg airport. The Red Bull co-founder and CEO is the founder of this amazing place. It's not only the impressive collection of historic aircraft and helicopters but also the architecture of the Hangar-7 that is stunning! Also: Have a drink at the bar or even dinner at the restaurant, where chefs from all over the world are invited to create their signature dishes on a monthly rotating schedule.
By Eva Schmiedleitner

More Recommendations

Austrian Tourist Office
over 6 years ago

Hangar-7, Salzburg

When you think of Salzburg, what may come to mind first are chocolate, Mozart, and, of course, the von Trapps. With Hangar-7, however, you can add vintage planes to that list. Construction on Hangar-7 at the Salzburg Airport began in 2001 and was completed in 2003. The primary purpose of the hangar is to exhibit the private collection of vintage planes owned by the billionaire behind Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz. While the building may recall iconic structures like London’s Crystal Palace, its construction, with 1,754 panes of glass weighing 380 tons, was only possible with the latest advances in steel frame technology; it celebrates, at once, today’s state-of-the-art engineering and the aeronautical advances of the last century. At Hangar-7’s Restaurant Icarus guests chefs fly in from around the world to serve as the captain of the kitchen.

Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30