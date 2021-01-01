The Best Things to Do in Denver
Collected by Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert
The Mile High City offers an engaging mix of outdoor attractions and urban experiences. Whether shopping for western duds, taking in an opera, strolling the mile-long 16th Street Mall, or looking at fine art before wandering through gardens of Rocky Mountain wildflowers, you'll be wowed by Denver's charms.
Known for hosting readingsby big stars in theliteraryfirmament,Tattered Cover Book Store originallyopened in 1971 in a mere950 square feet of space in the Cherry Creek North area. The enterprise has grown to include six additional outposts around...
Clyfford Still brought new energy to the art world after World War II with his large-scale, color-splashed paintings, and is considered one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. Though his influence on the Abstract...
With over 70,000 works of art, the Denver Art Museum can't be fully taken in during just one visit. Its permanent collection has a number of focuses, including art of the region, but it also contains works from farther afield. The museum...
Union Station, a once-dingy train hub, has been transformed into a source of civic pride and a gathering place for the Denver community. During my 2-day stay in downtown Denver, I strolled through the doors and immediately looked up: the soaring...
This charming little museum in a modern building has a few different missions. Part of the collection is dedicated to artworks that focus on Colorado and the Rockies, or those done by Colorado artists. Another focus is the decorative arts—the...
Architect I.M. Pei's firm designed the 16th Street Mall so that, when seen from the air, the repeating pattern of red, white, and gray stone that makes up the pavement would resemble the markings on a diamondback rattlesnake. At ground level,...
This iconic clock towerbecame aDenver landmark when it was completed in 1910 as part of the Daniels & Fisher department store. Inspired bythe Campanile in Veniceand designed by architect Frederick Sterner,the 20-story edifice was the tallest...
Housed in Hangar 1 at what used to be Lowry Air Force Base on the east side of Denver, the Wings Over the Rockies Museum devotes more than 182,000 square feet to everything flying-related, including space vehicles, historical...
Constructedacross four cityblocks around Denver's original 1908 municipal auditorium, thesprawling 12-acre Performing Arts Complexnow contains 10venues under one roof. It’s the largest performing arts center under a single roof in the country, and...
Celebrated onBroadway and in filmas thetitle character inThe Unsinkable Molly Brown (with unsinkable being areference toher survival as a passenger of the Titanic), MargaretBrownwas born in Missouri and moved to Leadville, Colorado, with two of...
It's been said that Larimer Square is where Denver started—it's definitely at the center of Denver's modern life, too. The area's Victorian buildings contain shops, boutiques, and some of Denver's most...
There’s more to the Botanical Gardens in Denver than just the pretty face of its landscaped grounds and beautiful flowers. It’s also a world-class research center with a mission to connect people with plants...
This beautiful 1909 firehouse, which served for years as Station One for the Denver Fire Department, was saved from the wrecking ball in the late 1970s and transformed into a museum. The structure itself, because it originally...
Think of My 420 Tours as your gateway to the new Denver marijuana-scape. Tour local dispensaries or take a cooking class, where you’ll learn how to make and cook with cannabis oils—and yes, you’ll walk away with goodies.
B-Cycle stations are scattered around Denver, which makes it easy and affordable to bike the city. For 24 hours, it is only $9 to rent a bike and bounce between stations. There are incremental fees if the bike stays out longer than 30 minutes so...
