The Best Thing To Do in Belize
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Explore an atoll on the Belize Barrier Reef near the Great Blue Hole; snorkel by day and party by night on Ambergris Caye; visit a wildlife sanctuary in Northern Belize; discover the area’s ancient past at Mayan ruins.
161 Dolphin Trail Long Caye, Lighthouse Reef, Belize
One of three atolls in Belize, Lighthouse Reef Atoll is blessed with a handful of the most prized natural sights along the Belize Barrier Reef. The Great Blue Hole attracts divers eager to add a notch to their diving belt by exploring an...
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
Xunantunich Rd, Belize
The Cayo District is home to many of Belize’s ancient Maya sites, including one of the largest, Xunantunich. Located atop a ridge near the Mopan River and the Guatemala border, Xunantunich’s "El Castillo," the main pyramid, is certainly the most...
On the banks of the Macal River, at the edge of downtown San Ignacio, you'll find a sprawling Saturday market where everything from shoes and clothing to housewares and fresh produce is for sale. Local people shop for...
Belize
If you’re impressed by the jungles and rivers surrounding San Ignacio, you’ll be in awe of the contrasting landscapes as you head south from town. Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, awide-open expanse of jungle, rocks, waterfalls, and caves, is...
Belize
Oftencalled ATM Cave, Actun Tunichil Muknal (the Cave of the Crystal Maiden) is one of the most popular adventure excursions in Belize. Visitors hike dense jungle trails for an hour and a half to reach the mouth of the cave, then enter and wade...
Lagarto Bank Rd, Belize
The sign along the dirt road entrance on the way to Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary is clear: Beware of Jaguars Crossing. Spreading for 155 square miles, the only jaguar preserve in the world is also one of Belize's most gorgeous hiking...
Dangriga, Belize
While every major cultural group in Belize celebrates its own festivals and rituals, one of the most unifying festivities is Garifuna Settlement Day, which is also a national holiday in Belize. Celebrated on Nov. 19, the daymarks the arrival in...
Silk Grass, Belize
Tucked down a long and bumpy dirt road on the way to Hopkins, Mayflower Bocawina National Park is a well-maintained nature escape offering a variety of adventures, from the casual to the extreme. Decide how brave you feel and choose from the...
Punta Gorda, Belize
Head to the deep southern end of Belize and you’ll find yourself in a world of Maya villages. Belize’s first inhabitants continue to live traditionally in the countryside in beautifully thatched homes, close to rivers, cooking by fire hearth, and...
New River Lagoon, Belize
New River Lagoon, more than 25 miles long, runs through the heart of the northern province of Orange Walk, one of Belize's most untouched and green landscapes. Several companies offer safaris, duringwhich you can observe the wilderness from the...
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Placencia Peninsula, Belize
The southern Placencia Peninsula is a laid-back beach destination where you’ll see a little bit of every Belizean cultural group, in addition to a healthy number of expats. The village is where the action is, amain drag lined with Creole...
Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Village is a coastal escape with a perfect balance of culture, local and international dining, and some of the best accommodation options in the country. Once a remote Garifuna fishing village, Hopkins has become a full-fledged tourist...
Mile 29 Western Hwy, La Democracia, Belize
This zoo in incredible for a few reasons: obviously, primarily for the animals there. Being in Belize, there are jaguars, ocelots, scarlet macaws... everything you wish you could stumble upon when hiking in the rainforest (if only hiking boots...
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Belize
In the Orange Walk district, in Northern Belize, lies one of the largest Maya ruins in the country: Lamanai. It is accessible by road but I arrived after a one-hour boat ride up the New River. The name “Lamanai” is roughly translated...
Western Highway San Ignacio town, San Ignacio, Belize
On a hill just above the town of San Ignacio, on a site that only covers about two acres, lie the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech. Like so many of the Maya sites around Belize, steps have been taken to ensure that what remains is preserved and that...
The Northern Jacana, the elusive Sungrebe and the Yellow-Headed Parrot are all easily found within the boundaries of the Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary’s 16,400 acres. It is a birding destination, and considered to be a globally significant...
