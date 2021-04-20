Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave

A Must-do Adventure!

Hike through the jungle, wade across the river three times and then swim into the entrance of the cave: and that's just the start of the adventure! Follow your guide as he leads you deeper and deeper into the dark cave, sometimes walking along the rocky edge, sometimes wading and sometimes swimming through narrow rock formations. Along the way, you'll see pottery remnants from ancient Mayan days, bones and at the end of the cave, after a climb up to a recessed ledge, the skeleton of a young female. It's an exhilarating (and exhausting!) afternoon, and something not to be missed!